Knights roll in dominating fashion with a 34-7 win over the Gators

By SEBASTIAN EMANUEL semanuel@thebrunswicknews.com
 9 days ago
Coming into the week, Frederica Academy (3-4, 1-0) was solely focused on the opening game of region play. They just happened to be scheduled to face their bitter rivals, Bulloch Academy (2-5, 1-1).

It was all about finishing the drill for the Knights as they looked to give head coach Brandon Derrick his fifth win over the Gators.

“Big game, it’s Bulloch week,” Derrick said after the big win. “It’s one of those things, I’ve been here nine years and we had back and forth battles and they have been good battles. The kids played great tonight, it didn’t have anything to do with us. I thought the scheme was really good. Coach Barnes did a great job with the defense. The coaches did an outstanding job getting the kids ready all week and we went out and executed. That’s what happens when you do the little things right.”

Jordan Triplett scored the first of his five touchdowns of the game on the Knight’s first drive of the game. Frederica marched down the field on a 14 play, 91-yard drive, with Triplett carrying the ball 12 times for 88 yards.

Bulloch Academy was able to focus solely on Triplett for the remainder of the first half, suffocating the Knights offense and leaving the two schools in a slugfest entering the locker rooms.

In the second half, it was a completely different story for the Knights as they moved the ball around the field, leaving the Gators on the tip of their toes for 24 minutes.

Frederica came out of the half, doing the same thing they did on their first drive of the game. As they ran 14 plays for 81 yards and capped off the drive with Triplett’s second touchdown of the night.

The Knights did open the offense up on that drive, throwing the ball five times and completing four for 63 yards. Thomas Veal’s presence to throw the ball down the field allowed to have more holes to exploit the Gators’ defense.

As Bulloch seemed to have something going after completing a 30-yard pass from Ben Aarons to Emory Jackson. On the very next play, the Gators coughed up the football and the Knights defense pounced on the loose ball.

Not only was the momentum swung completely in Frederica’s favor, but they now had the opportunity to kill even more clock up 14-0 and seeing the time enter the final minutes of the third.

In true Knights fashion, the motions of Bryce Reilly, Jon Phillip Spiers, and Triplett, left the Gators guessing who would make them pay.

Veal connected with Spiers for a huge 20-yard gain to open the fourth quarter and then connected with Reilly on a crucial 3rd-and-8 play that gave them the first down. Triplett would do the rest of the dirty work the rest of the way, carrying the ball seven consecutive times for 38-yards and add his third touchdown of the night on the drive.

“We wanted to keep them off-balanced with the passing game here and there,” Derrick said. “We knew we thought we would have them and we hit them. Thomas read it and got it out and did a good job. I can’t say enough about how well they prepared all week and got themselves ready and they did an outstanding job.”

The lone play that Bulloch Academy was able to fair well on was a 2nd-and-10 deep ball from Aarons to Wesley Joyce for a 66-yard score. The Gators made sure they would not be held scoreless against their rivals.

After recovering the onside kick, Triplett took matters into his own hands. As he carried the ball 11 consecutive plays, he ended the drive with a dashing sprint to the left side of the end zone and pushed the Knights up 28-7.

On the sidelines, coach Derrick was telling his players to “Finish the Drill.”

Derrick told Blake Holloway to boot the ball into the end zone and keep the pressure on the Gators offense as the clock ticked under three minutes to play.

“I’ll tell you what, defensively that’s probably the most complete I’ve seen us play in a while,” Derrick said. “Last year we were really good on defense and this year we’ve been up and down but ill tell you what, I thought our kids were just outstanding on defense….”

After turning the ball over on downs with an incomplete pass, the Knights weren’t done running the score on their bitter rivals.

With an eight-yard gain and two no gains following, the Knights had one play left in mind.

As the clock was about to expire, Veal handed the ball off to Triplett who found an open hole on the right side of the line and made his way into the end zone.

During the run, Triplett looked back at the clock as zero’s showed and the star sophomore backpedaled his way in for the 17-yard score. He would end the game with 242 rushing yards on 50 carries and five touchdowns.

Frederica players gave Derrick a Powerade shower as the game ended in the Knights’ favor 34-7.

For a small team, the Knights pack a mighty punch and show the rest of the GISA 2-AAA region, that they are ready for anyone.

“It says a lot,” Derrick said soaked in Powerade. “You go on a field with 19 kids, you got to prepare 19 kids every week. It’s hard to do that at practice when you don’t have 22 to go 11-on-11. It says a lot for your coaching staff when they have to come in and step in. It shows a lot of focus on our kids not to take anything for granted and always work through it and get better. They just did a good job, they played physical tonight. We played tough hard-nosed football tonight and that was great because we are a tough little scrappy bunch.”

Aurora News Register

Huskies roll over Tigers for second district win

Coach Kyle Peterson has put an emphasis on getting off to a fast start this season and his Huskies responded in spades Friday, scoring 36 points in the first quarter en route to a dominating 43-14 district win over Hastings. The host Huskies were simply too much for the Tigers...
HASTINGS, NE
Brunswick, GA
