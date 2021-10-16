Camden loses heartbreaker to Colquitt in overtime

Two weeks ago, Camden County football coach Jeff Herron described his team’s loss to Warner Robins the most embarrassing moment in his coaching career.

The Wildcats lost again Friday to Colquitt in an overtime thrill that Herron described as one of the proudest moments of the coaching career.

During his post-game speech to his players after losing 34-31, Herron was moved to tears when he complimented his team’s effort. Many players hugged Herron after the speech.

“This is not the same team that played two weeks ago,” he said. “I’m proud and I love you. I couldn’t be more proud tonight.”

Camden was intercepted on its opening drive of the game. The Packers scored five plays later on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Neko Fann to Ke’naveion Thomas to give Colquitt a 7-0 lead.

The Wildcats responded early in the second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run by Jamie Felix to knot the score at 7-7.

Colquitt was forced to punt later in the quarter, with Camden starting on the 30 yard line. Gray Loden tossed a 71-yard touchdown pass to Semaj Parker to give Camden a 14-7 lead.

Zach Andreu recovered a Colquitt fumble on the next possession, giving Camden the ball on the Packers 31 yard line. Five plays later, Loden completed a touchdown pass to K.K. Albertie for a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Coquitt opened the second half with a six play drive that started at midfield and ending with a touchdown pass from Fann to Thomas to close the gap to 21-14.

After forcing Camden to punt on the next possession, Coquitt tied the game on a five yard run by Charlie Pace at the end of three quarters.

Colquitt scored again on its first possession of the final quarter on a nine-play drive ending with a one-yard touchdown run by Ontavious Carolina for a 28-21 lead.

Camden tied the game with 25 seconds remaining in the game on an 11-play drive ending with a three yard quarterback run by Loden.

Camden (4-4, 0-1 region) scored first in overtime with a 36-yard field goal and a 31-28 lead. The Packers 7-1, 1-0 region) put the game away with a touchdown run and a 34-31 victory.

Camden faces Tift County in an away game next week.