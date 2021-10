It’s incredibly rare for a contending team to have a roster littered with tantalizing young talent. The 2021-22 Brooklyn Nets are one of the few exceptions. Rookie Cam Thomas somehow fell into the Nets’ lap at pick 27 but with the crowded guard depth (even sans Kyrie Irving) it’ll be an uphill battle for the 20-year old to garner regular court time. Meanwhile in the frontcourt Nicolas Claxton has already proven his ability to elevate the game for Brooklyn in his short 47-game career.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO