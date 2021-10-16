CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards at Knicks GameThread

By Bullets Forever
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of the preseason is finally upon us. So far we have seen the ups and downs with this team transitioning with...

Bradley Beal Won't Return to Wizards vs. Knicks After Suffering Knee Injury

The Washington Wizards announced guard Bradley Beal will miss the remainder of Friday's preseason game against the New York Knicks with a right knee contusion. The 28-year-old had five points and two assists before exiting. Beal appeared in 60 games last season and was excellent on his way to 31.3...
NBA

Preview: Wizards face Knicks Friday in preseason finale

Madison Square Garden | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: 980 AM & Wizards App. The Wizards close out their four-game preseason slate on Friday night, taking on the Knicks at 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Wizards are coming off a loss to the Raptors in which Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined to hit 11 threes while the Knicks are looking to finish the preseason with a perfect 4-0 record.
Wizards' Bradley Beal (knee) exits preseason game vs. Knicks

Wizards star guard Bradley Beal departed Washington's Friday preseason road game against the New York Knicks due to a right knee contusion. Beal sustained the injury during the first half, according to the team. The severity of the ailment wasn't immediately known. Beal, a three-time All-Star, has finished second in...
Randle Game-Winner Leads Knicks Past Wizards in Unbeaten Preseason Finish

The Knicks mounted an epic second-half comeback topped by Julius Randle hitting a fall-away game-winning shot over the Wizards, handing New York a perfect preseason. The New York Knicks (4-0) defeated the Washington Wizards (0-4) in exciting fashion on Friday night as the ‘Bockers looked all but defeated headed into the fourth quarter. If we know anything about this Knicks squad, late-game heroics are in their DNA, and it showed with a step-back dagger from Julius Randle with no time left in regulation.
Wizards at Knicks preview: Washington looks to get a before the preseason ends

This will be the fourth and final preseason game for the Washington Wizards playing in New York City, and hoping to get a feel-good win against the Knicks. Wizards: Thomas Bryant, Cassius Winston, Rui Hachimura (Out) Knicks: Mitchell Robinson (Out), Nerlens Noel (Day-to-Day) Pregame notes. This is a must win...
Recap: Wizards drop preseason finale on Knicks buzzer-beater

Wizards: Raul Neto (25), Spencer Dinwiddie (17), Aaron Holiday (14) Knicks: Derrick Rose (28), Julius Randle (21), RJ Barrett (18) The Wizards were defeated by the Knicks 115-113 on a buzzer-beating jumper on Friday night in New York, closing out their four-game preseason schedule. Raul Neto scored a team-high 25 points while Julius Randle scored a game-high 28, including the game-winner. Washington will open its regular season slate on Wednesday night in Toronto before hosting its home opener in D.
Wizards Release Three Players

The Wizards have released Jaime Echenique, Jordan Goodwin and Devontae Shuler, the club announced on social media today (Twitter link). Washington now has 15 players on standard deals and two players on two-way contracts, trimming its roster to 17 players ahead of the regular season. The team re-tooled during the...
Knicks Look to Finish Undefeated Preseason With Wizards Rematch

The Knicks play their final preseason game tonight, looking to finish the preseason 4-0 against a winless Washington Wizards team. The New York Knicks (3-0) are preparing for a rematch with the Washington Wizards (0-3) in the preseason finale. Although it’s difficult to get a complete read on both teams...
Wizards at Knicks final score: Washington gets beaten at the buzzer by Randle 113-115

In their fourth and final preseason game the Washington Wizards played the Thibodeau-sort-of-new-look-Knicks in the Garden in New York City, and were looking for that one feel-good win of the preseason having previously lost to the not-so-mighty Rockets, Raptors, and those same Knicks at home. Rui Hachimura being still out...
Knicks’ Thibodeau showcases interesting player combo in win over Wizards

The New York Knicks played their final preseason game of the off-season as if it were a playoff contest against the Washington Wizards on Friday evening. Winning every single game prior to the start of the regular season on October 20, the Knicks are flying high into a year where expectations are elevated after adding Evan Fournier and Kemba walker in free agency.
Wizards to host Pacers Friday

Indiana Pacers (0-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (1-0, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Wizards host the Indiana Pacers. Washington finished 34-38 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Wizards averaged 18 points off of turnovers, 13 second chance points...
Watch Julius Randle drain game-winning shot, lift Knicks past Wizards

Tom Thibodeau is about winning — even in the preseason. That’s why his All-NBA star forward Julius Randle played 35 minutes — a regular season game load — in a preseason game Friday night against the Wizards (the second preseason game in a row Thibodeau leaned on Randle like that). It’s why RJ Barrett and Derrick Rose were on the floor as well for a final shot against Washington.
NY Knicks: The 3 biggest strengths of the Knicks’ roster

It almost seems like the only team in the league that’s both successful and NOT dysfunctional is the NY Knicks…crazy times. You got all the nonsense going on in Philadelphia with Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving stirring up a commotion in Brooklyn and not joining his team this season, and Lakers players fighting with one another.
Knicks 121, Magic 96: “Knicks all knacking”

A year ago it took the New York Knicks until their fifth game of the season to hit 41 3-pointers. After drilling 17 in this year’s opener vs. Boston New York went off for a franchise-record 24 in last night’s 121-96 drubbing of the Orlando Magic. One reason for the 24 3s are the numbers 23, 22, 21, 20 and 20, i.e. the ages of the Magic’s starters (Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs). Another reason: the Knicks are an improved group of shooters. A third reason: Orlando was utterly unable to prevent the Knicks from doing whatever they wanted on offense, especially dribble penetration.
