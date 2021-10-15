CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Canada Stocks Set Fresh All Time Record Intraday and Closing Highs

By InvestorsObserver
investorsobserver.com
 10 days ago

Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, hit fresh all time record intraday highs around 20,970 early Friday afternoon, and while it lost close to 40 points from there to the close, it still added to the more than 400 points gained over...

www.investorsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold flirts with 1800

Oil prices rose on Friday as Jerome Powell signalled that supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation will be us for quite some time yet. Brent crude rose 1.10% to USD 85.70, and WTI leapt by 1.95% to USD 84.15 a barrel, taking out resistance at USD 84.00 a barrel. With the Saudi Arabia Energy Minister signalling over the weekend that OPEC+ will remain cautious on production increases, both Brent crude and WTI have tracked higher in Asia from the get-go. News that the US Democrats are close to a final spending package, along with sharp jumps in natural gas and coal this morning, are also boosting oil’s positive outlook. Brent crude has risen by 0.60% through resistance at USD 86.00 to USD 86.20 a barrel. WTI has risen by 0.50% to USD 84.55 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

S&P, Dow Rise to Fresh Record Highs

U.S. stocks rose Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at record highs. Stocks flitted between small gains and losses in early trading, but were decisively higher by afternoon. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.5% as of 4 p.m. ET, and the Dow advanced 0.2%. Both topped records hit last week.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Wti Oil#Crude Oil Prices#Info Tech And Financials#Western Canada Select
Reuters

Asia stocks catch Wall St cheer but China caps gains

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian stocks inched higher on Tuesday, as upbeat Wall Street earnings lifted the broader economic outlook though fresh worries about China’s property sector hit Hong Kong and mainland markets. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average opened up 1.14% on Tuesday, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.2% at...
STOCKS
KXLY

3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

High inflation rates are making it difficult to come up with a good investing strategy right now. On one hand, stocks are usually considered a great way to hedge against inflation. At the same time, runaway inflation could cause the Fed to raise rates, which would probably result in market volatility or an outright correction. Even worse, inflation won’t impact every stock the same way — some will experience higher costs that they won’t be able to pass on to their customers with higher pricing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
investing.com

Stocks Hit All-Time Highs As Rally Continues

After six exciting green days, stocks hit all-time highs on Thursday as the rally continues. This morning, futures are softer following weak earnings reports from Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Earnings continue to dominate the news feeds and push individual stocks and markets around. Expect those stocks with earnings announcements...
STOCKS
CNBC

Tesla shares close at all-time high

Tesla shares closed at an all-time high of $909.68 on Friday during. The move comes nearly two days after the company reported record revenue and profits in the third quarter. It also marks the first time since January the company made an intraday record. Tesla shares closed at an all-time...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Close Update: US Stocks Mixed Friday as Dow Sets Record Amid AmEx Gain While Intel, Snap Hurt Nasdaq

US stocks closed mixed Friday, stalling late in the session after a relentless grind to new records over recent days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average still closed at an all-time high, rising 0.2% to 35,677.02 as the gain by American Express (AXP) following upside quarterly earnings countered Intel's (INTC) plunge after the chip maker issued disappointing fourth quarter profit guidance.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is it too late to buy Tesla stock as it rallies to a new all-time high?

Tesla shares on Friday advanced to hit a new all-time high of $910. The company announced its most recent quarterly results on Wednesday, beating analyst estimates. Tesla offers exciting growth prospects at steep valuation multiples. On Friday, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares advanced to trade at a new all-time high of...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Midday Report: US Stocks Mixed as Oil, Jobless Claims Drop; Treasury Yields Near 5-Month High

US stocks were mixed and government bond yields touched a five-month high Thursday after initial jobless claims fell to their latest low since the start of the pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% to 35,483.63 the day after setting an intraday high, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after six straight gains that left it just shy of a record close Wednesday. The Nasdaq rose 0.3%.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Close Update: S&P 500 Notches Record Close Thursday as IBM Stalls Dow

US stocks closed mixed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average weighed down by disappointing third-quarter earnings from International Business Machines (IBM) while initial jobless claims dropped to their latest low since the start of the pandemic. Government bond yields touched a five-month high. The S&P 500 ended 0.3% higher...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Add to Thursday Declines Ahead of Market Close

Energy stocks extended their declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.8% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate...
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

What to Watch Today: Dow Set to Drop After Hitting an Intraday Record

Dow futures dropped Thursday as Dow stock IBM sank nearly 5% in the premarket, the morning after delivering lower-than-expected quarterly revenue. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday set a new intraday all-time high but finished just under its Aug. 16 record close. (CNBC) The S&P 500's rose for the...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Terra Price Analysis: Luna set to break above the intraday highs of $44

Terra price analysis is bullish today. LUNA/USD started to push higher overnight. Luna is trading at $40.82. The value of Terra has increased significantly over the past three months. The price is now up by about 40 percent, putting it within striking distance of its all-time high. As a result, we anticipate that LUNA/USD will attempt to break out above $40 later today.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy