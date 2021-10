Shares of Valero Energy (VLO) are up roughly 1% during trading after the firm beat out earnings and revenue projections. Net income for Valero skyrocketed from its year-ago quarter with a $508 million gain compared to the previous year’s $379 million net loss. Despite the strong bounce back from a pandemic ridden quarter last year, Valero was unable to match income levels set back in the third quarter of 2019 when it reported net income of $639 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO