Netflix Inc (NFLX) to Release Quarter 3 Numbers

Currently, Netflix (#NFLX) is the world’s largest US media service provider with a capitalization of $282.36 bln, whose core business is its paid subscription media streaming service, which offers online streaming of a library of movies and television shows, including those produced in-house. Netflix operates in more than 190 countries and has a total of approximately 213.3 million subscribers worldwide. Netflix is scheduled to release Q3 2021 earnings results on October 19, after the market close. The report is for the end of fiscal quarter September 2021 and expectations are positive due to the launch of a series that has broken Netflix’s viewing records.
