Netflix Inc (NFLX) to Release Quarter 3 Numbers

 10 days ago

Netflix Inc (NFLX) is scheduled to report Quarter 3 numbers after the market close on October 19. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79, and the stock...

investorsobserver.com

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) to Release Quarter 3 Numbers

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is scheduled to report Quarter 3 numbers after the market close on October 28. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.14, and the stock is up 2.4% on the year. Technical Analysis. AMZN was...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) to Release Quarter 3 Numbers

Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) is scheduled to report Quarter 3 numbers after the market close on October 26. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.22, and the stock is up 58.3% on the year. Technical Analysis.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) to Release Quarter 3 Numbers

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) is scheduled to report Quarter 3 numbers after the market close on October 25. Analysts forecast earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $1.14, and the stock is up 18.8% on the year. Technical Analysis.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) to Release Quarter 3 Numbers

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is scheduled to report Quarter 3 numbers after the market close on October 26. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.24, and the stock is up 39.0% on the year. Technical Analysis. MSFT was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FXStreet.com

Netflix Stock News and Forecast: Three reasons to sell (NFLX) after earnings

Netflix released results after the close on Tuesday. NFLX stock initially jumped on the EPS beat but fell back. Netflix beat on EPS but matched revenue estimates. Netflix (NFLX) has been strong into earnings as investors digested the massive success of Squid Game and hoped this would feed through into very strong subscriber numbers. Netflix was out straight after the bell with earnings, and at first glance they certainly appear to be very solid numbers. Netflix beat on earnings per share (EPS) with it coming in at $3.19 versus $2.56 expected. Revenue more or less matched forecasts at $7.48 billion. Netflix also gave guidance for the next quarter with Q4 revenue guidance of $7.71 billion ahead of the average analyst forecast for $7.68 billion. EPS for the next quarter was on the low side at $0.80 versus the $1.10 analyst estimate.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Could Squid game thrurst Netflix (NFLX) Q3 earnings?

Currently, Netflix (#NFLX) is the world’s largest US media service provider with a capitalization of $282.36 bln, whose core business is its paid subscription media streaming service, which offers online streaming of a library of movies and television shows, including those produced in-house. Netflix operates in more than 190 countries and has a total of approximately 213.3 million subscribers worldwide. Netflix is scheduled to release Q3 2021 earnings results on October 19, after the market close. The report is for the end of fiscal quarter September 2021 and expectations are positive due to the launch of a series that has broken Netflix’s viewing records.
FOOTBALL
babypips.com

Weekly Technical Outlook: Netflix (NFLX) Earnings & GBP/CAD Energy Crunch Plays

Who’s ready to catch these market moves based on upcoming earnings reports and the ongoing energy crunch?. Netflix (NFLX) is scheduled to print its earnings report on Tuesday!. Did Squid Game boost the streaming platform’s revenues to record highs in Q3?. Netflix fans are already pricing in upbeat forecasts, as...
TV & VIDEOS
