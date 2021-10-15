Netflix Inc (NFLX) to Release Quarter 3 Numbers

Netflix released results after the close on Tuesday. NFLX stock initially jumped on the EPS beat but fell back. Netflix beat on EPS but matched revenue estimates. Netflix (NFLX) has been strong into earnings as investors digested the massive success of Squid Game and hoped this would feed through into very strong subscriber numbers. Netflix was out straight after the bell with earnings, and at first glance they certainly appear to be very solid numbers. Netflix beat on earnings per share (EPS) with it coming in at $3.19 versus $2.56 expected. Revenue more or less matched forecasts at $7.48 billion. Netflix also gave guidance for the next quarter with Q4 revenue guidance of $7.71 billion ahead of the average analyst forecast for $7.68 billion. EPS for the next quarter was on the low side at $0.80 versus the $1.10 analyst estimate.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO