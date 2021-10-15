CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Inc (TSLA) to Release Quarter 3 Numbers

investorsobserver.com
 10 days ago

Tesla Inc (TSLA) is scheduled to report Quarter 3 numbers after the market close on October 20. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14,...

www.investorsobserver.com

OilPrice.com

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Tesla has delivered yet another incredible earnings report, shocking markets with its improving profit margins. There is more to come from the trailblazing electric vehicle company, however, with its move to cheap, cobalt-free batteries. This new battery chemistry will allow Tesla to produce cheaper and longer-lasting batteries in its new...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Facebook (FB Stock) starts Wall Street mega-cap earnings week

Wall Street's Q3 earning season has already provided investors with many key reports from large financial institutions as well as several big names such as Tesla and Netflix that have impacted indices such as the S&P500 and the Nasdaq. This week focus has shifted to Facebook's earnings report which will be released after the end of today's session and will be followed tomorrow by Microsoft and Alphabet while concluding with reports from Apple and Amazon on Thursday. While earnings season is always an important event for markets, this week could be particularly important as many of these companies have a much larger impact on the performance indices and markets as a whole.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla stock surges toward a record after Hertz reportedly ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs

Shares of Tesla Inc. charged 4.3% higher in premarket trading Monday toward another record, after Bloomberg reported that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles as part of its plan to electrify its fleet of rental cars. Hertz's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Bloomberg report said the order placed by the rental car company, which just came out of bankruptcy four months ago, would represent about $4.2 billion in revenue for Tesla. The EV market leader's stock has rallied 5.1% the past two days to close at back-to-back records. It rose 7.9% last week to mark a ninth-straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since the 12-week winning streak that ended in February 2020. The stock has soared 41.4% over the past three months while Hertz shares have shot up 47.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.0%.
ECONOMY
AFP

Tesla tops $1 tn in market value as Hertz deal fuels latest surge

Tesla became the latest US tech giant to hit $1 trillion in market value Monday as investors cheered a large order from Hertz and shrugged off criticism from a US auto safety official. Shares of Elon Musk's company finished at $1,024.86, up 12.7 percent and topping $1 trillion for the first time. "Wild $T1mes!" Musk said on Twitter. The surge followed an announcement from rental car giant Hertz of an order to buy 100,000 autos from Tesla by the end of 2022 in the latest embrace of electric car technology by a mainstream auto player.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in October

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has made buying stocks easily accessible and helped push retail-investor participation to record levels. The platform's highly active and fast-growing user base has market-moving power. Even investors who don't use the company's services are tracking what's hot on Robinhood for a window into what's popular with an increasingly influential category of individual investors.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) to Release Quarter 3 Numbers

Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) is scheduled to report Quarter 3 numbers after the market close on October 26. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.22, and the stock is up 58.3% on the year. Technical Analysis.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) to Release Quarter 3 Numbers

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) is scheduled to report Quarter 3 numbers after the market close on October 25. Analysts forecast earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $1.14, and the stock is up 18.8% on the year. Technical Analysis.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) to Release Quarter 3 Numbers

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is scheduled to report Quarter 3 numbers after the market close on October 28. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.14, and the stock is up 2.4% on the year. Technical Analysis. AMZN was...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

General Motors Company (GM) to Release Quarter 3 Numbers

General Motors Company (GM) is scheduled to report Quarter 3 numbers before the market open on October 27. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.79, and the stock is up 38.8% on the year. Technical Analysis. GM...
ECONOMY
investorsobserver.com

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) to Release Quarter 3 Numbers

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is scheduled to report Quarter 3 numbers after the market close on October 26. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.24, and the stock is up 39.0% on the year. Technical Analysis. MSFT was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

