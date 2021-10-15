Planning underway for 2022 Merrie Monarch Festival, but uncertainty looms

FrankTown Open Hearts has recently announced the return of its Festival of Lights program that will begin in late November and run through the Christmas holiday season. The FrankTown Open Hearts Festival of Lights will take place Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Dec. 26, from 5-9 nightly at the Williamson County Agricultural Center in Franklin. The only drive-through holiday lights spectacular in Williamson County, this year’s FrankTown Festival of Lights will feature over 200 displays that are synchronized to Christmas classics that guests can listen to on the radio as they enjoy the mile-long route.

