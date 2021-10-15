'SEAL Team' Star David Boreanaz Previews The New Season

Is SEAL Team new tonight over at CBS — or, are we getting some significant delays to the David Boreanaz series? There’s a lot to get into in this piece?. Let’s start things off with what we know at present: Per the network’s schedule, you can expect for there to be a new installment coming on tonight. You’re just going to have to be patient for it. Entering tonight, the plan was for season 5 episode 2 to air at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time. The delay was due to NFL football and as tonight progressed, we saw another delay thrown into the mix. Now, it seems as though we’re going to be waiting until close to 10:55 p.m. ET to see the next episode.

