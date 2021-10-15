CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'SEAL Team' Star David Boreanaz Previews The New Season

cbslocal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe's the star of "Buffy The Vampire Slayer," "Bones"...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’: Season 5 Episode 2 Full Recap

Well, Outsiders, the action stayed hot and heavy as “SEAL Team” continued putting out yet another solid episode on Sunday night. Let’s take a look at what happened with some assistance from TV Line. CBS finished up with the second part of the show’s premiere two-part opener, “Trust, But Verify.”
TV SERIES
Fairfield Sun Times

‘SEAL Team’: Is Bravo Ready for a Covert Mission in the Season 5 Premiere? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the SEAL Team Season 5 premiere “Trust, But Verify: Part 1.”]. The members of Bravo have quite a bit going on in their personal lives as SEAL Team Season 5 begins, but they’re going to have to forget about all of that: what they think is a training exercise in South Korea turns out to be anything but that. As Blackburn (Judd Lormand) points out, if it doesn’t work, the team won’t make it home. Uh-oh.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

SEAL Team: Season Five Ratings

Last season, SEAL Team drew low ratings on CBS and was set to be cancelled. Instead, the execs renewed SEAL Team as a Paramount+ exclusive. The hope is that enough viewers will watch on the streaming service to make the renewal worthwhile. Unfortunately for broadcast fans, only four episodes are being aired on CBS as a “special presentation”. Will enough people watch on Paramount+ for SEAL Team be renewed for season six? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 1 Review: Trust, But Verify: Part 1

SEAL Team is back with a four-episode arc before it moves over to its new home on Paramount+. SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 1 was all about setting up the conflicts for SEAL Team Season 5, as well as revealing the significant strides our favorite characters have made in their lives in the three months since the end of SEAL Team Season 4.
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

David Boreanaz On ‘SEAL Team’ Becoming A Paramount+ Original: ‘Get To Invest In Some Deeper Subject Matters, You Really Get The Plus Aspect Of It’

(CBS) – Season five of SEAL Team is underway and the tactical military drama is also now a Paramount+ original. In episode one of season five, “Trust But Verify: Part 1,” Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) and Bravo Team underwent a training exercise that turns into a full-blown mission to smuggle a weapons expert out of hostile territory.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 episode 2 promo: Jason, Ray face more trouble

On Sunday night SEAL Team season 5 episode 2 is going to continue to the latest mission for Bravo Team — and the danger that comes with that. Think back to where the premiere ended; Jason Hayes and his team were in North Korea on a super-secret mission and at this point, it’s clear that things are starting to go south. Is there a way for Bravo to get out of this situation, and fast? Extraction is going to be one of the priorities.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

SEAL Team (Season 5 Episode 2) “Trust, But Verify”, trailer, release date

When Bravo’s operation is compromised, they must figure out how to escape undetected from one of the most dangerous countries in the world. Startattle.com – SEAL Team | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Trust, But Verify”. Release date: October 17, 2021 at 10pm EST. Cast:. · A.J. Buckley as Sonny...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

SEAL Team: Season Six? Has the Paramount+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the SEAL Team TV show stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, and Toni Trucks. The military action-adventure series centers on an exclusive Navy SEAL unit as they train for, plan, and risk their very lives to carry out perilous missions for the sake and honor of their country. Fierce and focused Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) leads the Tier One team. Despite the hardship it causes them and their families, this SEAL team is ready, willing, and able to embark upon secret missions at the drop of a hat. Team members include Jason’s trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown Jr.); loyal yet self-destructive Sonny Quinn (Buckley); and young Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a multilingual and second-generation SEAL. No-nonsense DEVGRU Intelligence Officer Lisa Davis (Trucks) is assigned primarily to Bravo Team.
TV SERIES
Seal
David Boreanaz
WTVF

Seal Team Moves to Paramount +

Seal Team star David Boreanaz gave us a preview of the upcoming episode and talked about the CBS military drama’s move to a streaming service. Seal Team airs Sundays at 9pm on NewsChannel5. The show is also available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, before moving exclusively to Paramount+ starting in November. For more information, visit www.cbs.com or www.paramountplus.com.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 episode 3 spoilers: September 11 reflections

When SEAL Team season 5 episode 3 arrives on CBS next week, you should have your tissues at the ready. “Nine Ten” is going to be one of the most emotional episodes in a while, largely because it is a look back at what happened on September 11, 2001 — a day that changed so many lives. It altered how the US looked at diplomacy and how teams like Bravo would operate.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS with season 5 episode 2, delayed?

Is SEAL Team new tonight over at CBS — or, are we getting some significant delays to the David Boreanaz series? There’s a lot to get into in this piece?. Let’s start things off with what we know at present: Per the network’s schedule, you can expect for there to be a new installment coming on tonight. You’re just going to have to be patient for it. Entering tonight, the plan was for season 5 episode 2 to air at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time. The delay was due to NFL football and as tonight progressed, we saw another delay thrown into the mix. Now, it seems as though we’re going to be waiting until close to 10:55 p.m. ET to see the next episode.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 sneak peek: A new James Spader preview!

As you prepare for The Blacklist season 9 to premiere on NBC this Thursday, why not check out a sneak peek all about what’s next?. Last night series star James Spader made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers and while there, the actor did his part to set the stage for what’s next. He talked about still being excited about the material, and there was also a tiny sneak peek shared at the very start of the appearance.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Another new Wilmer Valderrama preview

We’re in the thick of things now on NCIS season 19, but do you want to get a further look at a future case now? We’ve got at least the smallest of visual teases courtesy of Nick Torres himself in Wilmer Valderrama. In a new post via Instagram below, you...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Succession Stars Preview Season 3, Tease Shifting Loyalties: Who's Team Kendall, and Who's Team Logan?

Succession is going to host a very awkward family reunion when it returns for Season 3 this Sunday (HBO, 9/8c). The Season 2 finale saw corporate scion Kendall Roy turn on his father Logan and accuse him of a host of crimes in a dramatic press conference. That act of rebellion drew a big battle line right down the middle of the Roy family, with Kendall on one side and Logan on the other. But who else will end up on which side? And who will ultimately claim victory in the inevitable power struggle to come? Kendall thinks he’s already won: He...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Inside Line: Get Scoop on Succession, SVU, La Brea, S.W.A.T., Stargirl, Curb, New Amsterdam, The Rookie and More!

Who’s new to the Succession “family”? Which La Brea episode is especially “crazy”? Which Rookie cop is getting some kin? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) What can you tell us about Succession Season 3 and any new characters? — Ana Season 3 will introduce us to plenty of new, non-Roy faces: We already met high-powered lawyer Lisa Arthur (played by Sanaa Lathan), and she’ll play a key role in Kendall’s legal battle against his father. This week’s Episode 2 ushers in Sandy Furness’ daughter Sandi (played by Hope Davis), who...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 promo: Is Sonny unraveling?

As you prepare for SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 on CBS this coming Sunday, there are of course a number of things to wonder. Take, for example, whether Sonny is starting to unravel with everything going on around him. Based on the promo below, it’s fair to say that...
TV SERIES

