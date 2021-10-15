[10/15/21] HDCA and Chamber Halloween Plans

A family say they have been plunged in darkness after a builder allegedly erected an 8ft fence just a foot away from their front door. Rob Shepherd, 38, and his wife Sarah have lived in the bungalow for more than 20 years without any problems. Mr Shepherd, from Portslade, near...
Thanksgiving dinner menu: my best choice for ThanksgivingBy Jahid. My mom is giving a dinner, and she wants dinner to be a turkey – or some form of turkey, rather than turkey sandwiches or turkey salads.
FOR SALE: A small wheelchair, for child or small person and 2 walkers, one with wheels on front. Call 217-343-1310. FOR SALE: A 42” Craftsman with a bagger, a lawn rake and a push mower all for $1200, a 26” men’s bike with big wheels $100 and a small foldable child’s picnic table $50. Call 217-254-7676 or 217-536-9473.
Missouri’s adorable small towns can leave us with quite the quandary, especially when we’re looking for the perfect destination to spend the day. Louisiana, a charming small Missouri town, blends both an historic setting with nature to create a picture-perfect day trip or getaway. Whether you feel like spending time outdoors or crave a hearty meal, you’ll find plenty of ways to spend your time in this darling town.
There are five new places to dine and drink this week, including a great neighborhood bar: TrashHawk Tavern opened on October 18 in the former home of Alternation Brewing on South Broadway. Owner Erin Homburger has deep roots in the area and dreamed of opening a low-key spot where neighbors could come together for cold beers, unfussy cocktails, football games and good times. Now that dream is a reality, in a space decked out with thrifted retro finds; there's also a large patio out back.
One of the organizations I work with is The Food Bank. I don't get to go the meetings often, but whenever I get an email from them about an event or a donation drive or anything like that I make sure to pass it on to you guys. Food insecurity is a huge issue here in Pettis County. It's kind of one of those "hidden problems" that don't get addressed as well as they should be.
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Club Cuts, hosted by Barry Leonhard:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Barry every Friday night, 10PM-midnight...
Nevada doesn’t exactly have an Amish country. However, that doesn’t stop this furniture store from displaying high-quality, Amish-made goods. Forever Yours is an awesome store in Reno that’s packed with beautiful furnishings. Their products boast superior craftsmanship, ensuring any piece you purchase from them is a piece you’ll treasure for generations to come. The next time you need to add some furnishings to your home, be sure to pay a visit to Reno’s finest!
Nothing warms a cold winter’s night like a hot beverage. We’ll always hold a place for those packets of apple cider you can brew in the microwave, but some nights call for something a little more special. We sought out three Howard County mixologists to help upgrade our winter beverage game. Below, find their recipes, from a spiced chai cider to a tropical take on a hot toddy. All three ...
The weather did not approve of Pamela Loxley Drake's attempt at playing the organ, she remembers.The wind blew and the sky darkened as I sat in the old wood-framed church, our second home. I didn't ask to take organ lessons. I didn't even like the organ. Mom thought it would be good if I learned to play it after my seven years of piano. "You can practice at the church," Mom said. I still didn't want to take it. Dad dropped me off at the church, promising to return in about 30 minutes. Just enough time for me to become...
Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana’s third annual Art of Hope exhibit will be on display from Oct. 27 through Nov. 21 at the University of St. Francis Rolland Art Center, located at 1200 Leesburg Rd.
The weather did not approve of Pamela Loxley Drake's attempt at playing the organ, she remembers.The wind blew and the sky darkened as I sat in the old wood-framed church, our second home. I didn't ask to take organ lessons. I didn't even like the organ. Mom thought it would be good if I learned to play it after my seven years of piano. "You can practice at the church," Mom said. I still didn't want to take it. Dad dropped me off at the church, promising to return in about 30 minutes. Just enough time for me to become...
The weather did not approve of Pamela Loxley Drake's attempt at playing the organ, she remembers.The wind blew and the sky darkened as I sat in the old wood-framed church, our second home. I didn't ask to take organ lessons. I didn't even like the organ. Mom thought it would be good if I learned to play it after my seven years of piano. "You can practice at the church," Mom said. I still didn't want to take it. Dad dropped me off at the church, promising to return in about 30 minutes. Just enough time for me to become...
Comments / 0