CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sprott, AL

Willie James Pryor

By James Jones
Selam Times-Journal
 9 days ago

Mr. Willie James Pryor, resident of Sprott, passed October...

www.selmatimesjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Three people killed after Sudan's military seizes power in coup

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday and soldiers killed at least three people and wounded 80 as street protests broke out against the coup. The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council that had been...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Grove, AL
City
Sprott, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy