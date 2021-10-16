Bluefield collects 57-14 victory at Tazewell

Bluefield running back Amir Hairston (28) moments away from scoring a touchdown during Friday night’s game with Tazewell at Witten Field-Bulldogs Stadium. Contributed photo by Eric DiNovo

TAZEWELL, Va. — For a little while, it looked as if Tazewell might come back from its early two-touchdown deficit to visiting Bluefield.

It didn’t take long for any sort of Bulldogs comeback to appear extremely unlikely.

Amir Hairston rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns and the Beavers rolled to a 57-14 interstate victory over the Bulldogs at Witten Field-Bulldogs Stadium, on Friday night.

Bluefield (2-2) initiated scoring when Hairston scored on a 9-yard run with 8:56 in the first period, capped by Bryson Redmond’s successful kick for the extra point.

Chance Johnson exploded for a 42 yard touchdown run with 5:29 remaining in the opening frame, making it 14-0 with Redmond’s kick.

The Bulldogs (2-4) were on the verge of getting back into the ballgame on quarterback Carter Creasy’s 5-yard scoring run with 11:17 remaining to play in the second period. The score was cut to 14-7 on Jared Mullins’ PAT kick.

The reprieve proved ephemeral, with the Beavers scoring 23 unanswered points before Tazewell finally answered wth Ethan Mills’ 40 years touchdown pass from Creasy to make it 37-14 with roughly eight minutes remaining in the third period.

Quarterback Ryker Brown had five carries for 19 yards and two touchdowns for the Beavers, also throwing for a touchdown. Jamel Floyd had five carries for 19 yards and a touchdown. Subbing for Brown, Caleb Fuller had a 37-yard touchdown pass to Braden Fong.

Creasy rushed nine carries for 26 yards and a touchdown, completing 19 of 27 passing attempts for 164 yards and a score. He threw two interceptions, one of which was snagged by Jacorian Green for a 67 yard interception return for a touchdown.

Creasy was sacked eight times by the Beavers for minus-42 yards.

Cassius Harris led all Bulldogs receivers with 11 catches for 62 yards, crossing over into the school record books as the program’s most-prolific pass-catcher in the process. Logan McDonald had five catches for 30 yards. Ethan Mills had three catches for 66 yards and a score.

Tazewell travels to Marion on Friday.

Bluefield, which played two games this week, is slated to travel to Oak Hill on Friday.