Vietnam's VinFast Bringing Electric SUVs to America

In its short existence, Rivian proved itself to be a completely different automotive company. The Rivian R1T electric truck and R1S electric SUV are groundbreaking vehicles. Also, the amazing Rivian Membership Program offers benefits that no other automaker can match. Now, the EV automaker opened its first Rivian Hub in Venice, California. The Rivian Hub is not your typical retail center, as it fosters a “place to gather” for people in the community. Check out the intriguing events and activities at the Rivian Hub. Come join the fun and party with your electric truck and SUV buddies!
