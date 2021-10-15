Vietnam's VinFast Bringing Electric SUVs to America

The high price of gas is proving to be a thorn in the side of President Joe Biden’s administration these days, and that’s leading to more and more people talking about an “early” switch to EVs. Many people who are new to the EV discussion still think of an electric car as a luxury item, as opposed to a mainstream one — even so, as gas prices in California start to approach $8 per gallon, even the most staunch opponents of EVs are asking themselves, “Is gas cheaper than electric?”

