CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

AstraZeneca wins trial over Zydus' proposed generic of diabetes drug

By Blake Brittain
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K86uD_0cT6Zic800

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca AB on Friday beat back generic drugmaker Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc's challenge in Delaware federal court to a patent covering its blockbuster diabetes drug Farxiga.

Following a four-day bench trial in May, U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews held the patent was valid, saying that the U.S. subsidiary of Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila failed to prove that the relevant parts of the drug patent were obvious and unpatentable.

Zydus challenged the patent's validity in response to patent infringement claims AstraZeneca brought over Zydus' proposed generic version of Farxiga, which made Cambridge, England- based AstraZeneca nearly $2 billion last fiscal year.

AstraZeneca didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Zydus or its attorneys Michael Gaertner of Locke Lord and John Phillips of Phillips, McLaughlin & Hall. AstraZeneca's attorney Michael Kelly of McCarter & English declined to comment.

The patent covers the composition of Farxiga and a method for using it to treat diabetes.

Zydus admitted that its generic would infringe if the patent was valid, but argued that a combination of earlier publications disclosing similar compounds made it obvious.

The case is AstraZeneca AB v. Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:18-cv-00664.

For AstraZeneca: Charles Lipsey of Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner; and Michael Kelly of McCarter & English

For Zydus: Michael Gaertner of Locke Lord; and John Phillips of Phillips, McLaughlin & Hall

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Unvaccinated pilots are costing millions, United tells judge

United Airlines Inc. said it's spending about $1.4 million every two weeks to put unvaccinated pilots on paid leave because their colleagues "refuse to risk their safety" by flying with them. The airline disclosed the figure in a filing Friday night in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas. United is...
FORT WORTH, TX
ShareCast

AstraZeneca biliary cancer drug hits Phase 3 trial endpoint

AstraZeneca said its Imfinzi drug “significantly” improved overall survival in biliary tract cancer when combined with chemotherapy, according to phase 3 trial results. The company on Monday said the trial revealed Imfinzi “demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit versus chemotherapy alone as a 1st-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC)”.
CANCER
WTOV 9

FDA medicine recall: Throw out these pills immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Food and Drug Administration recently announced recalls for two medications. First, Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled its Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets. The medication is used to treat low blood pressure as well as symptoms of type 2 diabetes. The medication was recalled due to excessive...
PHARMACEUTICALS
biospace.com

AstraZeneca Cancer Trial Hit with Clinical Hold Following Cardiac Issues

A trial assessing an experimental AstraZeneca cancer drug has been placed on clinical hold due to safety concerns. The trial pause comes two years after Amgen was also forced to pause a study of a drug within the same class. AstraZeneca quietly announced the study on clinicaltrials.gov, but did not...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
biospace.com

Lilly's Longest Diabetes Drug Trial Lowers A1C and Increases Weight Loss

The latest results from SURPASS-4, the longest and largest completed SURPASS trial to date, showed consistent activity in maintaining A1C and weight control in the almost two years it ran. SURPASS-4 is part of the Phase III trial evaluating tirzepatide as a possible treatment for type 2 diabetes. In the...
WEIGHT LOSS
EverydayHealth.com

Few Patients Prescribed Buprenorphine for Opioid Addiction Misuse This Treatment

Misuse of the anti-addiction drug buprenorphine is becoming less common as a growing number of U.S. patients who need this medication receive it to treat opioid use disorder, according to a study published in October 2021 in JAMA Network Open. For the study, researchers examined data on 214,505 adults who...
HEALTH
chaindrugreview.com

Dr. Reddy’s Kalawadia on the generic drug industry

Milan Kalawadia, who has oversight for product management/marketing for U.S. generics for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, has been with the company for over a decade and a half. In this interview he details his responsibilities for Dr. Reddy’s extensive U.S. operations, as well as exploring the challenges of the pandemic. He also discusses the company’s relationship with pharmacies and provides some thoughts on the future of the generic drug industry.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Vertex Shares "Unprecedented" Results in Early-Stage Type 1 Diabetes Trial

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced positive Day 90 data from the first patient in its Phase I/II study of VX-880 in type 1 diabetes (T1D). The therapy is a stem cell-derived, fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell replacement therapy. T1D is an autoimmune disease, where the immune system attacks the islet cells in...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#England#Astrazeneca Ab#Indian#Zydus Cadila#Usa Rrb Inc#District Court
ShareCast

Valneva vaccine 'outperforms' AstraZeneca shot in trial

A Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Valneva performed better than AstraZeneca’s jab in trials, the French biotech announced on Monday, sending its shares soaring. The group, which recently had its €1.4bn deal with the UK government cancelled, said its vaccine candidate, VLA2001, had demonstrated "superior neutralising antibody titer levels" compared to AstraZeneca’s vaccine.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
althealthworks.com

“This antibiotic will ruin you” – A Woman Had to Undergo 20 Surgeries to Repair Damage This Common Drug Caused. (FDA issued a warning too late…)

These antibiotics received countless warnings time and time again. Since 1992 consumers have reported the devastating effects they can have on the body, and yet the FDA did nothing. In 2016, the drug warning was finally updated to include the reports, but for many it was too late, and for some, this class of drugs is still being prescribed despite the unnecessary risks.
HEALTH
forthoodsentinel.com

Opioid prescriptions are making pain management safer

Patients are not always aware that all opioids carry a risk for potentially fatal overdose. As such, the Military Health System is working to educate doctors and patients on the importance of naloxone to address the inherent risks associated with a type of prescription pain medications called opioids. “Naloxone is...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Reuters

Azurity sues Bionpharma over generic Epaned hypertension drug

(Reuters) - Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc sued Bionpharma Inc on Friday accusing the generic drugmaker of infringing a newly minted patent issued days ago on its pediatric hypertension drug. Azurity received the patent, which covers a liquid formulation of its drug Epaned, on Tuesday, according to its lawsuit filed in Delaware...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ShareCast

AstraZeneca reports latest positive results from Imfinzi trials

AstraZeneca said on Friday that positive high-level results from the ‘HIMALAYA’ phase 3 trial showed a single, high priming dose of tremelimumab added to ‘Imfinzi’, or durvalumab. demonstrated a statistically-significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit for carcinomas associated with liver cancer. 8,795.00p. 16:23 15/10/21. -0.22%. -19.00p. 7,234.03. 16:30...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

European drug watchdog reviews AstraZeneca anti-COVID cocktail

Europe's drug watchdog said Thursday it has started evaluating AstraZeneca's anti-COVID cocktail called Evusheld, which could eventually lead to the authorisation of its use in the EU. The move comes after AstraZeneca this week said trials showed that the drug, made from a combination of two monoclonal antibodies, reduced severe...
INDUSTRY
drugstorenews.com

FDA gives Zydus Cadila tentative OK for generic Epiduo Forte

Zydus Cadila's generic Epiduo Forte provides a treatment for acne. Zydus Cadila has obtained the Food and Drug Administration’s tentative clearance for adapalene and benzoyl peroxide gel 0.3%/2.5%. The product is the generic of Epiduo Forte. It is used to treat acne. The medication works by killing the bacteria that...
HEALTH
MySanAntonio

AstraZeneca Says Drug Cocktail Effective Against COVID-19 in Late-Stage Study

European drugmaker AstraZeneca this week said a late-stage study showed its antibody drug cocktail is effective at keeping COVID-19 patients out of hospitals. The phase 3 trial preliminary results showed the drug, a long acting antibody (LAAB) combination, cut the risk of developing severe COVID-19 or dying by 50 percent compared to a placebo in people who did not require hospitalization and had been showing symptoms for a week or less.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Reuters

207K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy