Police have been given six more days to question the man suspected of murdering Sir David Amess in a terrorist attack amid reports he had previously been referred to the government’s counterterrorism scheme, Prevent.The 25-year-old is being detained for questioning at a London police station under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.He was arrested at the scene of the attack on the MP, who was fatally stabbed while meeting his constituents during a surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, at around midday on Friday.The incident has been officially declared as terrorism and the Metropolitan Police’s Counter...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO