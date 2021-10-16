CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Dunbar humbles Henry Clay, 45-24

By Steve Moss
WKYT 27
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar rushed for 355 yards in a 45-24 win...

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Three people killed after Sudan's military seizes power in coup

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday and soldiers killed at least three people and wounded 80 as street protests broke out against the coup. The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council that had been...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Dunbar, KY
City
Lafayette, KY
City
Clay, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Clay

Comments / 0

Community Policy