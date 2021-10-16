Indian Wells: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev suffer shock quarter-final defeats

Andy Murray battled Alexander Zverev every step of the way but was ultimately unable to overcome the German third seed at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, falling 6-4 7-6 (4).The Scottish former world number one began the third round clash in fine form, racing away to an early break before Zverev was able to settle into his rhythm and narrowly take the first set.The second set began in similar fashion, with Murray again going up a break before allowing Zverev back into the match.Murray doing Murray things #BNPPO21 | 🎥 @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/Jn5Urr69N8— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) October...

