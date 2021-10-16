CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Wells: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev suffer shock quarter-final defeats

By BBC Sport
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have been knocked out of the Indian Wells Masters after both lost their quarter-final matches in California. Greek...

The Guardian

Alexander Zverev sees off Andy Murray to reach Indian Wells fourth round

In the build-up to his first Masters 1000 match against a top-five player in five years, Andy Murray had made his intentions clear. While Alexander Zverev, one of the most in-form players right now, was the overwhelming favourite, the Scot was here to win and remained confident in his ability to beat the German – and win tournaments.
TENNIS
Birmingham Star

Alexander Zverev qualifies for 2021 ATP Finals

London [UK], October 11 (ANI): Germany's Alexander Zverev has become the fourth singles player to qualify for the 2021 ATP Finals, to be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 14-21. The 24-year-old, who lifted the 2018 ATP Finals trophy in London, will compete in the season finale...
TENNIS
Reuters

Tsitsipas makes short work of Martinez at Indian Wells

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas stormed into the third round at Indian Wells for the first time in his career on Sunday, as the second seed beat Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-2 6-4 under lights to set up a clash with Fabio Fognini. The Greek broke serve to take a...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Indian Wells Masters 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabio Fognini Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream for BNP Paribas Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas will be up against Fabio Fognini in the third round of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open. Tsitsipas is ranked third in the world while Fognini is the World No.30. Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabio Fognini: Match Details. Tournament: Indian Wells Masters 2021. Match: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabio Fognini. Round:...
SPORTS
Metro International

Tennis-Zverev overcomes Brooksby at Indian Wells, qualifies for ATP Finals

(Reuters) -World number four Alexander Zverev said he struggled to hit top gear against American Jenson Brooksby on Sunday, as he recovered from a flurry of mistakes in the second set to prevail 6-4 3-6 6-1 in the second round of Indian Wells. The German got the early break in...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Stefanos Tsitsipas battles Alex de Minaur, cold, accusations and more controversy at the Indian Wells Masters 2021

World No. 3 and the 2nd seed at the Indian Wells Masters 2021, Stefanos Tsitsipas is having quite a week in the desert where amidst the great heat and temperature, the Greek is not only battling quality opponents on slow courts, he is also sick having terrible bouts with cold but that has not stopped him from putting some of his finest performances.
SPORTS
The Independent

Andy Murray bows out of Indian Wells in style against Alexander Zverev

Andy Murray battled Alexander Zverev every step of the way but was ultimately unable to overcome the German third seed at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, falling 6-4 7-6 (4).The Scottish former world number one began the third round clash in fine form, racing away to an early break before Zverev was able to settle into his rhythm and narrowly take the first set.The second set began in similar fashion, with Murray again going up a break before allowing Zverev back into the match.Murray doing Murray things #BNPPO21 | 🎥 @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/Jn5Urr69N8— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) October...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Furious Andy Murray LOSES his grudge match against Alexander Zverev as German world No 4 beats British veteran in straight sets at Indian Wells

Two steps forward and one set back for Andy Murray, who on Tuesday night failed to make the breakthrough he desperately seeks against Alex Zverev. A match with little love lost between the two players ended in a 6-4, 7-6 defeat for a bitterly disappointed 34-year-old Scot in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open.
SPORTS
dallassun.com

Stefanos Tsitsipas rallies for third-round win in Indian Wells

Down a set and a service break, second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas came from behind to beat Italy's Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. Fognini, the 25th seed, captured the first set quickly and jumped ahead by breaking...
TENNIS
Bleacher Report

Indian Wells Tennis 2021: Tsitsipas, Zverev Advance, Swiatek, Svitolina Upset

Massive upsets went down on the women's and men's sides of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday in Indian Wells, California. No. 2 Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Barbora Krejcikova and No. 4 Elina Svitolina all fell in the round of 16 in straight sets. No. 19 Jessica Pegula took down Swiatek, No. 21 Paula Badosa defeated Krejcikova and No. 24 Jelena Ostapenko earned the win over Svitolina.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
dallassun.com

Indian Wells: Zverev overcomes Murray; Tsitsipas, Monfils advance

California [USA], October 13 (ANI): The number three seed Alexander Zverev fought past a spirited effort from three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in Stadium 1 on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from a break down in both sets to advance 6-4, 7-6(4) in the BNP Paribas Open. With this win, Zverev...
SPORTS
Derrick

Basilashvili beats Tsitsipas to reach semis at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Nikoloz Basilashvili outlasted No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 Friday to move into the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open with the biggest win of his career. Basilashvili next plays either No. 3 Alexander Zverev or American Taylor Fritz, who met in a...
INDIAN WELLS, CA
The Independent

Ash Barty withdraws from further competition over Australia quarantine rules

World number one Ashleigh Barty will not defend her season-ending WTA Finals title nor compete further in 2021 due to quarantine restrictions in her native Australia The 25-year-old, who spent two weeks in quarantine after returning from the US Open in September to her home in Brisbane said she is “not willing to compromise my preparation for January” when the Australian Open is scheduled to begin.“I wanted to let everyone know that I won’t be competing in any further tournaments in 2021, including the WTA Finals in Mexico ” Barty said in a statement on Saturday.I am not willing...
TENNIS
The Independent

Max Verstappen labels Lewis Hamilton ‘stupid idiot’ as pair clash again in Texas

Max Verstappen called Lewis Hamilton a “stupid idiot” as the championship rivals clashed in practice for the United States Grand Prix.Hamilton, who is six points behind Verstappen, overtook the Red Bull driver at the concluding left-hander in Friday’s second session in Austin.Verstappen temporarily ran off the track before racing wheel-to-wheel with Hamilton on the start-finish straight at 180mph.Just Lewis and Max wheel to wheel on a Friday...⚔️😮#USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Hkbu1ySXxV— Formula 1 (@F1) October 22, 2021Hamilton held the inside line heading into the opening bend, with Verstappen eventually conceding the position.Hamilton raced off into the distance, with Verstappen – who...
MOTORSPORTS

