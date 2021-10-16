Indian Wells: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev suffer shock quarter-final defeats

Max Verstappen called Lewis Hamilton a “stupid idiot” as the championship rivals clashed in practice for the United States Grand Prix.Hamilton, who is six points behind Verstappen, overtook the Red Bull driver at the concluding left-hander in Friday’s second session in Austin.Verstappen temporarily ran off the track before racing wheel-to-wheel with Hamilton on the start-finish straight at 180mph.Just Lewis and Max wheel to wheel on a Friday...⚔️😮#USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Hkbu1ySXxV— Formula 1 (@F1) October 22, 2021Hamilton held the inside line heading into the opening bend, with Verstappen eventually conceding the position.Hamilton raced off into the distance, with Verstappen – who...
Comments / 0