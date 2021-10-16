CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Britt West Hancock blanks Greene North Butler in shutout performance 36-0

By Lede AI Sports Desk
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 9 days ago

A vice-like defensive effort helped Britt West Hancock squeeze Greene North Butler 36-0 in a shutout effort in Iowa high school football action on October 15. In recent action on October 1,...

wcfcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
FOX 2

Vianney gets first win on season with shutout win over DuBourg-Hancock

KIRKWOOD, Mo–The Vianney Golden Griffins (0-7) and the DuBourg-Hancock Cavaliers (0-5) were both looking for their first win of the high school football season in a matchup Friday in Kirkwood featured on FOX2now. The Griffins capitalized on several Cavalier turnovers in the first quarter to take a 35-0 before the first snap of the second […]
KIRKWOOD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson on Elijah Moore: ‘His time is coming’

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson believes fellow rookie Elijah Moore will eventually find a niche in this offense. Elijah Moore was a star in training camp. But that hasn’t exactly been the case thus far in the regular season. The rookie wide receiver, who the Jets drafted in the second round out of Ole Miss, has caught just eight balls on 20 targets through four games.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
BuckeyesNow

Upon Further Review: Ohio State's Blowout of Indiana Signals Warning Shot to College Football

I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ansgar
ClutchPoints

Packers lose crucial piece ahead of Aaron Rodgers showdown vs. Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers will have a short turnaround between their Week 7 win over the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field and their upcoming matchup against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals squad in Glendale on Thursday. Moreover, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be without one of the key persons on their coaching staff when they fly to Arizona, with Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network reporting that Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry is out due to COVID-19.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Eagles#Scorestream
CharlotteObserver.com

More bad news for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey: A stint on the IR

The Carolina Panthers have placed star running back Christian McCaffrey on the injured reserve list, meaning he won’t play for at least the next three weeks. McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of the Panthers Week 3 game against the Houston Texans on Sept. 23. He has missed the past two games.
NFL
chelseaupdate.com

Jackson Freshman Football Blanks Chelsea, 34-0

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Chris Orlandi for the information in this story.) The Jackson freshman football team beat Chelsea for the second time this season on Thursday night, 34-0. “I feel bad for the guys,” the coach said. “They’re all paying the price each day and they’re not...
CHELSEA, MI
mariposagazette.com

Grizzlies blank Coyotes in homecoming shutout

Wyatt Green, quarterback of the Mariposa County High School Grizzlies football team, drops back for a pass during last Friday’s 36-0 homecoming victory against Denair High School. Green was named homecoming king before the game began. Photo by Tammi Richards. Here’s a riddle for you. Wyatt Green stood at the...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Tough tussle: Waukon steps past West Liberty 38-34

A tight-knit tilt turned in Waukon's direction just enough to squeeze past West Liberty 38-34 in Iowa high school football on October 22. The Comets climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 10-0 lead at intermission. The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as...
WEST LIBERTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mytrpaper.com

Hubbertville blanks Brilliant 33-0

Traveling to Brilliant on Friday night, the Lions found themselves facing a wet and challenging playing field due to the heavy downpours of rain from earlier in the week. Following the coin toss, Hubbertville’s receiving team took the field for the opening kickoff.
BRILLIANT, AL
Cornell Daily Sun

Sprint Football Blanked 63-0 Against Penn

Under the lights at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field in Philadelphia, the Cornell Sprint Football team suffered their third loss of the season. Hoping for their first win, the Red started strong, with a forced three-and-out giving them the ball at their own 43 yard line for their first drive of the game. An 11 yard rush on 1st down meant that the Red was already in Penn territory, looking poised to shock the Quakers, who were coming off a 55-28 victory over a Mansfield University team that took down Cornell in a rather gruesome 48-3 season opener the week earlier.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
saturdaytradition.com

It's official: Minnesota has Nebraska's number

MINNEAPOLIS — You won’t often hear a Division I football coach use the word “perfect.”. Not even the King of the Catchphrase PJ Fleck, whose lexicon of verbal confection might be as complex as the Elvish language J.R.R. Tolkien invented for his “Lord of the Rings” books. But that’s exactly...
MINNESOTA STATE
gustavus.edu

Men’s Soccer Blanks Augsburg 2-0

SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s soccer team hosted Augsburg on Tuesday where they took a 2-0 win and improved to 9-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference. “We played really well and we knew that we were going to have to be close to perfect today,” said Head Coach Tudor Flintham. “A lot of credit goes to Augsburg for putting the pressure on, it takes two right to put on a good performance, they forced us to go to a different level as a unit. We we didn’t give them any space to breathe, it’s one of the first times this year that we’ve seen a full energy to just press for 90 minutes. Our defensive unit was just ridiculous today. They were outstanding.”
SAINT PETER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy