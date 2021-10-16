Britt West Hancock blanks Greene North Butler in shutout performance 36-0

SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s soccer team hosted Augsburg on Tuesday where they took a 2-0 win and improved to 9-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference. “We played really well and we knew that we were going to have to be close to perfect today,” said Head Coach Tudor Flintham. “A lot of credit goes to Augsburg for putting the pressure on, it takes two right to put on a good performance, they forced us to go to a different level as a unit. We we didn’t give them any space to breathe, it’s one of the first times this year that we’ve seen a full energy to just press for 90 minutes. Our defensive unit was just ridiculous today. They were outstanding.”

