Syracuse postgame press conferences

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman met with the media Tuesday at the Vanier Complex. “Good afternoon everyone. It's good to see everybody again and excited to be back getting ready for a game. Last week was a good week. We had an open week, did a lot of stuff with our younger players, worked a little bit of Iowa State as well, but focused a decent amount on our young guys. Then gave them the weekend off so they could recharge their batteries and get themselves as healthy as they can get. Had a good workout yesterday for about an hour, hour and 20 minutes or so. We'll get back into our padded stuff today on Tuesday and have kind of a normal week leading up to Saturday. We're going to play a really good football team in Iowa State that we know well, and they know us well. So, we've got to do a great job coming up with game plans and, most importantly, being able to execute on both sides of the ball and on special teams. So, looking forward to a great crowd, looking forward to a great evening to play football. It's going to be a great atmosphere.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO