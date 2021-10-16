CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Syracuse postgame press conferences

tigernet.com
 9 days ago

Elliott: I thought DJ did a good job taking care...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Syracuse#Tonycrumpton
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Linebacker Has Classy Message For Zach Wilson

If New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson misses any time with the knee injury he suffered against the New England Patriots today, he’ll have Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon to blame. And Judon knows it. Taking to Twitter after the game, Judon had a message for the injured Jets quarterback....
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals new name in the LSU coaching search

The SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum is usually in tune and well informed about all things college football. So when he talked about Dabo Swinney on Sunday in the LSU coaching search, naturally it perked a few people’s ears up. ESPN’s Matthew Barrie asked Finebaum about what he’s heard about the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
eopsports.com

Ben Simmons Press Conference Stream

Ben is set to take center stage. Talking for the first time since Game 7 vs the Atlanta Hawks. Check out the press conference here at noon.
NBA
Patriots.com

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/15

On Kendrick Bourne's energy and how it has been working with him this year:. BB: KB [Kendrick Bourne] has got some good energy. He brings that out to the practice field every day. It's fun to have that type of personality and energy interjected into the team. He works hard. Some of the things we've asked him to do, I feel like he's really improved with. He's got some good skills. Good quickness. He's got length. Good target. Catches the ball well. He's quick. Good skill set and a guy who's continued to work hard and get better every single day. I have a lot of respect for the way he approaches the game and his work ethic on the practice field.
NFL
Little Apple Post

Coach Klieman holds his weekly press conference

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman met with the media Tuesday at the Vanier Complex. “Good afternoon everyone. It's good to see everybody again and excited to be back getting ready for a game. Last week was a good week. We had an open week, did a lot of stuff with our younger players, worked a little bit of Iowa State as well, but focused a decent amount on our young guys. Then gave them the weekend off so they could recharge their batteries and get themselves as healthy as they can get. Had a good workout yesterday for about an hour, hour and 20 minutes or so. We'll get back into our padded stuff today on Tuesday and have kind of a normal week leading up to Saturday. We're going to play a really good football team in Iowa State that we know well, and they know us well. So, we've got to do a great job coming up with game plans and, most importantly, being able to execute on both sides of the ball and on special teams. So, looking forward to a great crowd, looking forward to a great evening to play football. It's going to be a great atmosphere.”
KANSAS STATE
BuckeyesNow

Upon Further Review: Ohio State's Blowout of Indiana Signals Warning Shot to College Football

I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
INDIANA STATE
Toledo Blade

Video: Ryan Day bye week press conference

The Ohio State football team enters its bye week on a four-game win streak. Last Saturday, Ohio State scored on its first nine possessions en route to routing Maryland, 66-17. Ohio State leads the country at 563.2 yards of total offense per game. The Buckeyes will return to the field...
OHIO STATE
insidenu.com

Rutgers game week press conference notes

Opening statement: “Thanks everyone for being here. I just got off the field and heard the great news of Chancellor Blank rejoining the Wildcat family, so I want to congratulate her and welcome her family back to Northwestern. I look forward to building a relationship, and I’ve been very fortunate over my time to have amazing support from our presidents, so I look forward to building that relationship as time goes along. I’ve already texted Chancellor Blank to welcome her and her response already got me excited, she’s excited to get down here next year. There’s a lot of time between now and then to start that relationship, but I’m obviously excited for her.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Finger Lakes Times

Football Press Conference Cold Open - SNL

The Raiders football coach, Jon Gruden (James Austin Johnson), delivers a speech amidst his problematic email scandal. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3j1IRUk. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #RamiMalek #YoungThug #SNL47.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy