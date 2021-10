The Harry Maguire derby will take place without Harry Maguire. The Jonny Evans derby may not feature Jonny Evans. When Leicester host Manchester United on Saturday, it was set to be a meeting of centre-backs with shared features on their CVs, but very different price tags. United made Maguire the most expensive footballing central defender in history when they bought him from Leicester for £80 million; his old team-mate Evans, whose route from Old Trafford took him via West Bromwich Albion, cost City just £3 million. He is an example that, while there has been an explosion in the price of centre-backs, bargains can still be found.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO