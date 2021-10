At Mexico’s last central bank meeting on September 30th , Banxico hiked interest rates from 4.5% to 4.75% and said that the recent rise in inflation is transitory (like so many other central banks around the globe). They also stated that they expect inflation to converge to their 1%-3% target within the horizon forecast. Today, Mexico released its mid-month Inflation Rate for October. (Mexico is one of the few countries that releases a mid-month and a final inflation report.) The YoY headline inflation number for mid-month October rose to 6.12% from 5.87% in September, moving above April’s high of 6.08% and reaching its highest level since 2017. Early this year, the Bank if Mexico had said they has hoped inflation would be within target by the end of the year, however inflation continues to move further away from the 1%-3% area! Banixco meets again on November 11th.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO