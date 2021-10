The Chicago Bulls are off to a strong start as the new roster begins to jell, ranking second in opponents points per game with an entertaining style of play. Here are five observations from the opening week of their season. 1. Three games into the 2021-22 season and we already have an MVP race between Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso, the yin and yang of the new-look Bulls. Naturally, the MVP ...

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO