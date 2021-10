Alonzo Knox – D As a resident of Historic Faubourg Tremė for over 18 years and a former HDLC Commissioner for six years, my major focus regarding culture and historic preservation is to address (1) poor regulation of short-term rentals that drive neighbors and culture bearers out of neighborhoods, (2) unwarranted demolitions that often occur on weekends or happen due to unaddressed neglect, and (3)government action that is ill advised like the destruction of hundreds of oaks, thriving businesses, and a bustling culture to make way for the I-10 expressway; or the more current plan to place City Hall near the sacred grounds of Congo Square in Armstrong Park.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO