CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Texas Senate, moving with haste, passes transgender sports bill

Derrick
 9 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas — Moving with haste, the Texas Senate approved legislation Friday night that...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#School Sports#Marathon#The Texas Senate#Republican#House#Texans
CBS News

Texas Senate passes bill limiting public school student athletes to teams that match their birth gender

The Texas Senate passed a bill Friday night requiring transgender public school athletes to compete on teams that match their birth gender, not the gender they identify with. The controversial bill, which passed in the Texas House on Thursday, will head to Governor Greg Abbott's desk if the House approves an amendment to the legislation's terminology.
CONGRESS & COURTS
everythinglubbock.com

Controversial trans sports bill passes in Texas House Thursday night

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A controversial bill that would require Texas public school student athletes to play sports based on their biological sex at birth passed on the House floor Thursday night. The amended legislation will now head to the Senate. Similar legislation has already died three times this year, but...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship. So, as the GOP-controlled legislature embarks […]
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

GOP Rep. Tried to Con Cabinet Officials Into Thinking He Was on Jan. 6 Committee

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who was denied a seat on the House’s Jan. 6 Select Committee, appears to be running his own investigation into what happened that day, and has even sent letters to Cabinet agencies requesting the same information being sent to the committee be shared with him. “You are receiving this letter because the House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the events of January 6th may have sent you a request for information,” Banks wrote to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in a letter from September. “The House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy appointed me to serve as the Ranking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDTN

Texas abortion law remains in place, Supreme Court to hear challenges Nov. 1

Texas filed its brief with the high court Thursday in response to the Justice Department's request the court block the enforcement of the law. The state's attorneys pointed at the ruling by a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld the law after a federal judge ordered its enforcement to be halted as why the law should be left in place.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hotnewhiphop.com

January 6th Organizer Claims They Planned Event With Members of Congress & White House Staff

Two people who helped plan the January 6th protest at the Capitol, which is currently under congressional investigation, have revealed to Rolling Stone that they met with both members of Congress and White House staff to help plan the event. Two sources, identified as a “planner” and an “organizer," told the outlet that they were promised blanket pardons for any crimes committed during the protest.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy