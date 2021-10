Patrick Vieira has promised to put the emotions of his Arsenal return aside to focus on Crystal Palace’s search for Premier League points.Vieira takes his Palace side to the Emirates Stadium on Monday night as he prepares to meet Arsenal for the first time as a manager.The French World Cup winner won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups with the Gunners captaining them through their unbeaten ‘Invincibles’ season in 2003-04.“I am really looking forward to it,” said Vieira, who played over 400 games for Arsenal after joining them from AC Milan for a bargain £3.5million in August...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO