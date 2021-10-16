NCAA task force recommends removing minimum standardized test scores in effort to advance racial equity

Scores from standardized testing have traditionally been used to measure how prepared a student is to get into college. Aptitude tests like the SAT and ACT have been required for college for decades, but requirements changed in 2020 when nearly 72% of colleges in the U.S. adopted a test-optional policy to adjust to the coronavirus and its effects, according to IvyWise. University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth and James Madison have all shifted from being test-required to test-optional. Students can tell which colleges require aptitude tests by looking on the Common App website and talking to their school counselors.

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO