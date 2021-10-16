CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA task force recommends removing minimum standardized test scores in effort to advance racial equity

Cover picture for the articleAn NCAA task force recommended on Friday that incoming freshmen in Division I and II sports should no longer be required to meet minimum scores on standardized tests...

chantillynews.org

Standardized testing for college becomes irrelevant

Scores from standardized testing have traditionally been used to measure how prepared a student is to get into college. Aptitude tests like the SAT and ACT have been required for college for decades, but requirements changed in 2020 when nearly 72% of colleges in the U.S. adopted a test-optional policy to adjust to the coronavirus and its effects, according to IvyWise. University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth and James Madison have all shifted from being test-required to test-optional. Students can tell which colleges require aptitude tests by looking on the Common App website and talking to their school counselors.
wdhn.com

Standardized test scores are no longer a requirement for some colleges due to pandemic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Having high standardized test scores combined with good grades is a good way to get into the college of your choice. Now, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many schools throughout the country are no longer requiring tests such as the S.A.T. And A.C.T because of how difficult it is to find a testing site with the current state of the pandemic.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Fontbonne University will No Longer Require Standardized Test Scores for General Admission

ST. LOUIS - Fontbonne University has announced its new test-free admission policy for incoming freshmen beginning in the fall 2022 semester. Also referred to as “test-blind” or “score-free,” Fontbonne’s approach allows students to be considered for general admission to the university without submitting a standardized test score. Requirements for general admission will be based strictly upon the student’s high school grade point average.
Kansas City Star

Standardized testing is unfair to many student-athletes. The NCAA should drop it

Critics of the NCAA have long held that the way it governs collegiate sports is an archaic model in need of reform. From its nonsensical rules on amateurism to its old-fashioned way of conducting business, the NCAA — a billion-dollar per year industry — has been slow to level the playing field for the very athletes responsible for lining the organization’s pockets through lucrative television rights deals and other revenue-generating avenues.
saturdaytradition.com

NCAA task force recommends removal of test score requirement for eligibility

An NCAA task force is recommending the removal of test scores as a requirement for eligibility who high school athletes entering Division I or Division II, according to the NCAA. Morgan State president David Wilson led a group who examined the factors for this recommendation after almost six months. Wilson...
Clayton News Daily

NCAA task force: No more standardized test requirements

An NCAA task force set up to assess standardized tests and their impact on athletic eligibility recommended Friday that eligibility no longer rely on a standardized test score. That recommendation comes after six months of research and consult spurred on by the NCAA's overarching plan to advance racial equity. "This...
