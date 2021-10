A new Xbox Game Pass update has added one new game, but removed four others. As it has done many times, Microsoft has added to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with a brand-new release. Unfortunately, this new release, while highly anticipated by some, isn't very good. If you haven't checked out the new games section of the subscription service, it's been updated with The Good Life, the newest game from Swery and his studio White Owls Inc, which, according to Metacritic, isn't great. Over on the review aggregation website, it currently boasts scores ranging from 45 to 62, depending on the platform.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO