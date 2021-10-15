Avalanche coach Bednar returns to practice; Nichushkin out, Newhook reassigned, 3 recalled

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar works during a March 6 game in Denver. The Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar returned to practice Friday following a positive COVID test announced Oct. 7. He said he didn’t feel well for a couple of days but that hasn’t been the case for most of the past week. He said if he tested negative twice he might have returned early, but he remained in protocol, missing the final two preseason games and Wednesday’s season opener.

Bednar said the hope was star Nathan MacKinnon, who also tested positive and is asymptomatic, will test negative twice before his full 10 days are up. If that isn’t the case, the Avalanche need reinforcements. Captain Gabriel Landeskog is set to miss the next two games while suspended and Valeri Nichushkin is “week to week” with an upper-body injury. Darren Helm and Andre Burakovsky are “probable” for Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Blues.

The Avalanche announced they recalled Jayson Megna – who played on the fourth line in the opener – Stefan Matteau and Dylan Sikura from the Colorado Eagles. The latter two depth forwards had their one-year deals announced on the same day, July 29.

“Every team goes through it at some point during the year. We have a pretty deep roster,” defenseman Erik Johnson said. “Guys can step up and fill spots on the power play. Guys in the minors can come up.”

“Get it out of the way now, hopefully.”

Alex Newhook was reassigned. The 20-year-old played 10:30 in the opener on a line with Tyson Jost and Sampo Ranta.