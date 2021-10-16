CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

3 Trail Blazers Bright Spots From Loss To Warriors In Preseason Finale

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 9 days ago

The Portland Trail Blazers bookended exhibition action the same way it started, with a double-digit loss to the Golden...

www.warriorscentral.com

NBA

Trail Blazers Take A Step Back With Loss To Suns in Phoenix

PHOENIX -- The Portland Trail Blazers moved to 0-3 in preseason play with a 119-74 loss to the Phoenix Suns Wednesday afternoon in front of a crowd of 9,772 at Footprint Center. "It was a horrible effort, I thought, by us," said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. "You know...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Winless Clippers out to tame Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Clippers are still searching for their first win of the season as they host the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. The Clippers have had to dig themselves out of double-digit deficits in both losses, exerting a lot of energy to get back into the game, only to fall short in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles trailed by as many as 19 points in a season-opening, 115-113 setback on the road to the Golden State Warriors.
NBA
NBA Game Highlights

Portland Trail Blazers | Game Recap: Kings 107, Trail Blazers 93

The Kings defeated the Trail Blazers, 107-93. Davion Mitchell recorded a team-high 20 points (6-9 3pt FG), along with four assists for the Kings, while DeAaron Fox added eight points, four rebounds and five assists in the victory. Anfernee Simons led all scorers with 24 points for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Kings improve to 3-0 in the preseason, while the Trail Blazers fall to 0-2.
#The Warriors#The Golden State Warriors
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball
Sports
Golden State of Mind

Warriors vs. Blazers Gamethread

Regular season basketball is now one game away. The Golden State Warriors will play their fifth and final preseason game tonight as they face-off against the Portland Trail Blazers. This will be a rematch of the first preseason game where the Warriors beat the Blazers, 121 - 107. The team...
NBA
kingsherald.com

Kings 107, Trail Blazers: 93: Dominant Davion Keeps the Preseason Win Streak Alive

Another preseason game, another preseason win for the Sacramento Kings, who knocked off the Portland Trail Blazers 107-93 on Monday. Davion Mitchell got the start for Sacramento and was sensational, scoring 20 points and dishing on 4 assists while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 6 of 9 from three.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 Trail Blazers takeaways from dominant blowout victory over Suns

PORTLAND — The Portland Trail Blazers got both their first win of the regular season and the Chauncey Billups era in rousing fashion on Saturday night, blowing out the Phoenix Suns 134-105 at Moda Center. Here are four takeaways from Portland's dominant victory over the reigning Western Conference champions, a game every bit as lopsided as the final score suggests.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Blazers waive two Warriors legends

Former Golden State Warriors starting center Marquese Chriss and two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook were among the final roster cuts for the Portland Trail Blazers, after the team decided to go with only 14 players. Chriss saw time in all four of the Blazers' preseason games, playing 13 minutes per game and averaging 4.8 points, along with three rebounds and a steal. Portland decided to go with only two centers, even with Cody Zeller sidelined by a broken nose.
NBA
FanSided

Buy or sell: Portland Trail Blazers preseason takeaways

The Portland Trail Blazers wrapped up their 2021 preseason with another loss to the Golden State Warriors, 119-97. This defeat sent the Blazers headed towards their season tip-off against the Sacramento Kings without a single victory with their new squad. While losses in the preseason certainly shouldn't be cause for major concern, there are a few things that we can discern from the exhibition games.
NBA
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers finalize roster after releasing 3 players and keeping Dennis Smith Jr.

The Portland Trail Blazers announced Saturday that they waived three players while guard Dennis Smith Jr. remains on the 14-man roster. Smith, Quinn Cook, Patrick Patterson and Marquese Chriss were signed to training camp contracts before preseason practices began. The Blazers, who concluded their preseason schedule Friday with a 119-97 loss at Golden State, on Saturday waived Cook, Patterson and Chriss.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

The Rough Road to Change for the Trail Blazers

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is live and ready to rock with another episode! This week Dave Deckard and Dia Miller dissect Portland's preseason. What do these games mean for the team and for individual players? What are the hot-button issues right now? How might Head Coach Chauncey Billups' system affect Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum? What new, exciting things might happen and what are the potential costs? Can the Blazers make the spreadsheet work out to balance improved defense with their considerable offensive demands? Is Anfernee Simons a point guard? If not, is Dennis Smith, Jr. the answer? What about that reported (and obnoxious) McCollum, three draft picks, and three swaps deal to the Sixers for Ben Simmons? Is that even plausible? Jusuf Nurkic, Larry Nance, Jr., cool sweatshirts...we've got it all! The last podcast of the offseason is a doozy!
NBA
kingsherald.com

5 takeaways from opening night against the Portland Trail Blazers

Every Sacramento Kings fan who paid close attention to the heart-wrenching 2020-21 squad knew that an 18 point lead could shrink fast. It's disappointing that those flashbacks were proven to be warranted on opening night, but at least the final conclusion was a victory. Harrison Barnes career-high of 36 points,...
NBA
sacramentosun.com

CJ McCollum, Blazers get jump on Suns in rout

CJ McCollum scored 28 points, including knocking hitting six 3-pointers, and the host Portland Trail Blazers cruised past the Phoenix Suns 134-105. McCollum scored the first five points of a 10-0 run to start the second quarter, with Norman Powell netting the next five, and the Blazers built a lead that stayed in double digits for the rest of the night.
NBA
The Independent

NBA: Phoenix Suns beaten as CJ McCollum leads Portland Trail Blazers to first win

The Portland Trail Blazers recorded their first win of the season with a dominant 134-105 effort against reigning Western Conference champions the Phoenix Suns CJ McCollum netted 28, while Damian Lillard scored 19 – including his first three-pointer of the campaign – and had eight assists as the Blazers led by as many as 37 en route to victory.Rookie Evan Mobley finished with a 17-point, 11-rebound double double as the Cleveland Cavaliers nabbed the first win of their campaign over the Atlanta Hawks. winning 101-95.Poetry in motion.@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/kXAHH1Lh3u— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 24, 2021The Toronto Raptors had another...
NBA

