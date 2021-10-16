3 Trail Blazers Bright Spots From Loss To Warriors In Preseason Finale

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is live and ready to rock with another episode! This week Dave Deckard and Dia Miller dissect Portland’s preseason. What do these games mean for the team and for individual players? What are the hot-button issues right now? How might Head Coach Chauncey Billups’ system affect Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum? What new, exciting things might happen and what are the potential costs? Can the Blazers make the spreadsheet work out to balance improved defense with their considerable offensive demands? Is Anfernee Simons a point guard? If not, is Dennis Smith, Jr. the answer? What about that reported (and obnoxious) McCollum, three draft picks, and three swaps deal to the Sixers for Ben Simmons? Is that even plausible? Jusuf Nurkic, Larry Nance, Jr., cool sweatshirts...we’ve got it all! The last podcast of the offseason is a doozy!

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO