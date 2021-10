CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – There are several qualities that can spell success for a college student. Resilience, a strong work ethic, and determination in the face of challenges are but a few. One student who exhibits all of these traits is Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi accounting major Amy Vera ‘22. Through perseverance and dedication to her education, not only has Vera secured a place on the dean’s list, but she has also earned a prestigious scholarship.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO