USC's opening drive Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium wasn't pretty. Quarterback Kedon Slovis dropped back to throw on first down, couldn't find a suitable target and held onto the ball until he was consumed by the Notre Dame pass rush, getting sacked by Jayson Ademilola for a loss of eight yards. Slovis hit Tahj Washington for an 11-yard gain on second down but had to throw the ball away after he got pressure up the middle on third down.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO