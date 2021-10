Princess Cruises has launched a 50 percent off promotion for all active first responders and medical professionals in thanks for their service. “We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the first responders and medical professionals who have been our heroes caring for people in need day in and day out and continue to inspire everyone around them,” said Shelley Wise, Princess Cruises vice president integrated marketing. “We hope this special offer affords the opportunity to get away with their loved ones to reconnect and relax on a real vacation.”

