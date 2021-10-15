CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District Urban Water Management Plan outlines drought water reduction stages for the District

By Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District
The Press
The Press
BEAUMONT, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With extreme drought conditions plaguing California, Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District (BCVWD) has taken steps to ensure a safe, reliable water supply for customers even during extended dry periods and emergencies. BCVWD's Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP), adopted by the Board of Directors...

