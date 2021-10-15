Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District Urban Water Management Plan outlines drought water reduction stages for the District

The Roslyn Water District (RWD) would like to remind its residents of the importance of water conservation, especially as millions of dollars are being invested to upgrade treatment systems to meet the state’s new water quality standards. As the need for capital to build new and upgraded facilities as well as the cost to operate these facilities increases, water rates and/or taxes will inevitably have to change to fill the budget gaps. For residents, the best way to minimize these potential increases is to ensure they are taking the appropriate measures to conserve water, especially while irrigating their lawns.

ROSLYN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO