Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District Urban Water Management Plan outlines drought water reduction stages for the District
BEAUMONT, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With extreme drought conditions plaguing California, Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District (BCVWD) has taken steps to ensure a safe, reliable water supply for customers even during extended dry periods and emergencies. BCVWD's Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP), adopted by the Board of Directors...www.thepress.net
Comments / 0