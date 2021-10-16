Cyclones win again to reach .500

Another Chillicothe Hornets Soccer match, another win. The Hornets shut out Lafayette 3-0. Chace Corbin scored in the 24th minute off a Drake Cosgrove assist and 32nd minute with a Jackson Reeter assist. Drake Cosgrove scored in the 71st minute from a Ben Cueni-Smith assist. Chillicothe defenders had the shut out and didn’t allow the Irish to have a shot on goal.
SHG defeated Normal U-High 49-6 on Friday night, giving head coach Ken Leonard his 400th win as a high school coach. The Cyclones scored four times in the second half while the lone Pioneer score came in the third quarter.
Four straight scores to open the game powered the Eisenhower Tigers to a 33-14 road victory over the Arkansas City Bulldogs.It is the Tigers’ second straight win, and evens their record at .500. They have two more winnable games on the schedule as they continue to battle to host a first-round playoff game.Eisenhower started the game with a bang, as Lucas Dickman ran 65 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.The Tigers went up 14-0 as quarterback Tyner H...
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Winfield Generals beat Sissonville Friday night by a final of 44-7. They are now over the .500 mark at 4-3 while the Indians fall to 1-6. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.
This has been a season of lessons learned for a Hunterdon Central team that, in many ways, has punched above its weight class through the first six weeks of the season. Another important one came on a stingingly cold Monday night: in a tournament setting, finding a way to win, no matter what it looks like, trumps everything else.
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Manhattan, Kan. has not been nice to the Cyclones, with Kansas State winning 15 of the last 16 of the series when they get to play on its home field. Iowa State came into Saturday as favorites and jumped out to a leade with a big run by Breece Hall, who finished with 197 yards on the night and added another touchdown.
AMES — Breaking down Saturday night’s Iowa State-Kansas State football game. It wouldn’t be an October football game for Iowa State without the mention of Brocktober. Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy continued his yearly tradition of playing out of his mind two weeks ago against Kansas. He completed 17 of his 22 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys faltered an undefeated record Saturday evening, tumbling to the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21. Here’s what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell had to say on the win:. On his biggest takeaway from the game. "More than anything, the character of this game is kind of what we've...
Arkansas, Fayetteville, University of Arkansas, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Birmingham, Southeastern Conference. The University of Arkansas men’s golf team won the inaugural SEC Match Play Championship on Tuesday in Birmingham, Ala. Wil Gibson and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira put two points on the board for the Razorbacks with 5&3 wins....
LOS ANGELES — Chris Paul scored his 20,000th career point on the way to 23 points and 14 assists, a... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Mizzou ended the game with a W as the Tigers beat North Texas. The guys recap the game as well as discuss a newer concerning topic: the offense. Episode Breakdown:. 00:00 -...
A year ago, the Seymour High School varsity softball team won a school-record 11 fall games. This season, the Tigers took the field minus five Class 2 all-district players. Last Friday, head coach Glenn Dawson’s ballclub won its 10th game this fall, the program’s second-highest tally. Above that, Seymour’s winning...
CLAYTON — A quick turnaround following Thursday’s victory and a trip to Southside Christian did not ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
BENSON — Hunt High celebrated its first varsity football conference championship since 2013 with a 2... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Major college football is settling into a strange period with lame duck memberships and frayed alleg... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SPOKANE, Wash. — At one point during Gonzaga’s yearlong run at No. 1 last season, coach Mark Few fel... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
STANHOPE — Turnovers, momentum swings, big plays on both sides of the ball, a capacity crowd, Friday... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
MANHATTAN, KANSAS (AP) – Breece Hall rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns and Brock Purdy was an efficient 22-of-25 for 208 yards and a score as Iowa State downed Kansas State 33-20 Saturday night. The Cyclones gained 210 yards on the ground and 208 yards through the air.
Every match is one set at a time for the Greenfield Lady Knights as they swept Charlotte Victory Chr... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Comments / 0