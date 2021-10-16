Cyclones win again to reach .500

Four straight scores to open the game powered the Eisenhower Tigers to a 33-14 road victory over the Arkansas City Bulldogs.It is the Tigers’ second straight win, and evens their record at .500. They have two more winnable games on the schedule as they continue to battle to host a first-round playoff game.Eisenhower started the game with a bang, as Lucas Dickman ran 65 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.The Tigers went up 14-0 as quarterback Tyner H...

SEDGWICK, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO