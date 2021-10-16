CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Cyclones win again to reach .500

restorationnewsmedia.com
 9 days ago

MERRY HILL – Don't look now but the Community Christian...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
kchi.com

Boys Soccer Wins Again

Another Chillicothe Hornets Soccer match, another win. The Hornets shut out Lafayette 3-0. Chace Corbin scored in the 24th minute off a Drake Cosgrove assist and 32nd minute with a Jackson Reeter assist. Drake Cosgrove scored in the 71st minute from a Ben Cueni-Smith assist. Chillicothe defenders had the shut out and didn’t allow the Irish to have a shot on goal.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
channel1450.com

Leonard Gets Win Number 400 As Cyclones Clock Pioneers

SHG defeated Normal U-High 49-6 on Friday night, giving head coach Ken Leonard his 400th win as a high school coach. The Cyclones scored four times in the second half while the lone Pioneer score came in the third quarter.
HIGH SCHOOL
tsnews.com

Road win brings Tigers up to .500

Four straight scores to open the game powered the Eisenhower Tigers to a 33-14 road victory over the Arkansas City Bulldogs.It is the Tigers’ second straight win, and evens their record at .500. They have two more winnable games on the schedule as they continue to battle to host a first-round playoff game.Eisenhower started the game with a bang, as Lucas Dickman ran 65 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.The Tigers went up 14-0 as quarterback Tyner H...
SEDGWICK, KS
WSAZ

Winfield wins again

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Winfield Generals beat Sissonville Friday night by a final of 44-7. They are now over the .500 mark at 4-3 while the Indians fall to 1-6. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.
WINFIELD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclones#Football Team#Look Now#Merry Hill#The Wilson Times
WSAZ

Johnson Central wins again

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Johnson Central Golden Eagles beat Harlan County Friday night by a final of 43-6 in Paintsville. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
NJ.com

No. 3 Hunterdon Central wins 10th straight game to reach HWS final again

This has been a season of lessons learned for a Hunterdon Central team that, in many ways, has punched above its weight class through the first six weeks of the season. Another important one came on a stingingly cold Monday night: in a tournament setting, finding a way to win, no matter what it looks like, trumps everything else.
SPORTS
weareiowa.com

Cyclones start hot, notch first win in Manhattan since 2004

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Manhattan, Kan. has not been nice to the Cyclones, with Kansas State winning 15 of the last 16 of the series when they get to play on its home field. Iowa State came into Saturday as favorites and jumped out to a leade with a big run by Breece Hall, who finished with 197 yards on the night and added another touchdown.
IOWA STATE
thegazette.com

Iowa State vs. Kansas State analysis: Cyclones seek rare win in Manhattan

AMES — Breaking down Saturday night’s Iowa State-Kansas State football game. It wouldn’t be an October football game for Iowa State without the mention of Brocktober. Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy continued his yearly tradition of playing out of his mind two weeks ago against Kansas. He completed 17 of his 22 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
ocolly.com

Trojan horse: What Campbell said following Cyclones win over OSU

The Oklahoma State Cowboys faltered an undefeated record Saturday evening, tumbling to the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21. Here’s what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell had to say on the win:. On his biggest takeaway from the game. "More than anything, the character of this game is kind of what we've...
OKLAHOMA STATE
chatsports.com

Razorback golf team wins again

Arkansas, Fayetteville, University of Arkansas, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Birmingham, Southeastern Conference. The University of Arkansas men’s golf team won the inaugural SEC Match Play Championship on Tuesday in Birmingham, Ala. Wil Gibson and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira put two points on the board for the Razorbacks with 5&3 wins....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
restorationnewsmedia.com

Chris Paul reaches 20,000 points; Suns beat Lakers 115-105

LOS ANGELES — Chris Paul scored his 20,000th career point on the way to 23 points and 14 assists, a... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NBA
rockmnation.com

PODCAST: Back to .500 with a win over North Texas!

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Mizzou ended the game with a W as the Tigers beat North Texas. The guys recap the game as well as discuss a newer concerning topic: the offense. Episode Breakdown:. 00:00 -...
NORTH TOWNSHIP, IN
Webster County Citizen

- Tigers reach 10 wins

A year ago, the Seymour High School varsity softball team won a school-record 11 fall games. This season, the Tigers took the field minus five Class 2 all-district players. Last Friday, head coach Glenn Dawson’s ballclub won its 10th game this fall, the program’s second-highest tally. Above that, Seymour’s winning...
SEYMOUR, MO
restorationnewsmedia.com

AREA ROUNDUP: Lady Knights reach NCISAA semis for 1st time

CLAYTON — A quick turnaround following Thursday’s victory and a trip to Southside Christian did not ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Warriors blank West Johnston to win Quad County crown

BENSON — Hunt High celebrated its first varsity football conference championship since 2013 with a 2... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HIGH SCHOOL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Realignment era: 6 C-USA schools leaving for American

Major college football is settling into a strange period with lame duck memberships and frayed alleg... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
COLLEGE SPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

No. 1 Gonzaga fully reloaded after run to championship game

SPOKANE, Wash. — At one point during Gonzaga’s yearlong run at No. 1 last season, coach Mark Few fel... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
COLLEGE SPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Firebirds fall in OT to Northern Nash for Big East title

STANHOPE — Turnovers, momentum swings, big plays on both sides of the ball, a capacity crowd, Friday... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
FOOTBALL
restorationnewsmedia.com

One step closer for Lady Knights

Every match is one set at a time for the Greenfield Lady Knights as they swept Charlotte Victory Chr... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy