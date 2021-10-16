Demons solid in 41-13 win over East Wake

Beddingfield put up a fight, but ultimately could not keep up with Princeton in a 49-0 loss in the B... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The Westmoreland Eagles weathered the storm Friday to claim a state playoff berth with a 9-6 overtime win over East Robertson. After an hour lightning delay, the two teams played on a wet and muddy field. There were botched snaps and fumbles throughout the night. Westmoreland's Nick Gray found the...
WINDSOR, Vt. — It took the Yellow Jackets two plays to score their first touchdown after bulldozing over the Blue Devils on Saturday. Logan Worrall raced 32 yards for a score, Kaleb Smith recovered a Poultney fumble, Keegan Batchelder caught a Maison Fortin pass for a touchdown and Ben Gilbert smashed his was to pay-dirt all in a face-paced first quarter that lit up the scoreboard 21-0.
FRISCO – With a chance to clinch the third victory of the season, Prosper Rock Hill head coach Mark Humble had no doubt in his mind that senior running back Donovan Shannon would gain a first down on 3rd and 27. “There was no doubt,” Humble said. “You talk about...
STANHOPE — Turnovers, momentum swings, big plays on both sides of the ball, a capacity crowd, Friday...
DUDLEY — The job of the Fike High varsity football team Friday night at Southern Wayne was don't get...
BENSON — Hunt High celebrated its first varsity football conference championship since 2013 with a 2...
Every match is one set at a time for the Greenfield Lady Knights as they swept Charlotte Victory Chr...
GRANBY, MO. — The East Newton Patriots hosted the Lamar Friday night as the Tigers looked to continue their perfect season. Lamar was dominant all game and came out with win 48-0 and win the Big 8 West.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo-The Hazelwood East Spartans traveled to Maryland Heights Friday night for a featured game in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone where they faced off against the Pattonville Pirates. Pattonville doing business on the ground, including on a 35 yard kick return….On a Spartan fumble, Pirate defender Zion Bradsher...
NEW YORK — Miles Bridges had 32 points and nine rebounds, Ish Smith added 11 of his 15 points in the...
Host Greenfield School swept doubles play en route to a 7-2 conquest of Cape Fear Christian in the f...
SEVEN SPRINGS — A tough boys soccer season ended with a tough loss for visiting Beddingfield against...
BANNER ELK — Senior midfielder Luis Hernandez Velasco checked in twice Saturday for Barton College g...
Southern Nash boys soccer finished its regular season with a 1-0 win over Franklinton on Oct. 20. Raul Nunez III scored the game’s lone goal, with a an assist from Johnny Robles, and Alex Benitez recorded a six-save shutout in net. Southern Nash broke its single-season program win record this...
