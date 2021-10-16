CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demons solid in 41-13 win over East Wake

restorationnewsmedia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night's performance in a 41-13 defeat of visiting East Wake...

restorationnewsmedia.com

restorationnewsmedia.com

Beddingfield falls to Princeton in home finale

Beddingfield put up a fight, but ultimately could not keep up with Princeton in a 49-0 loss in the B...
FOOTBALL
The Eagle Times

Windsor romps over Poultney in 56-13 win

WINDSOR, Vt. — It took the Yellow Jackets two plays to score their first touchdown after bulldozing over the Blue Devils on Saturday. Logan Worrall raced 32 yards for a score, Kaleb Smith recovered a Poultney fumble, Keegan Batchelder caught a Maison Fortin pass for a touchdown and Ben Gilbert smashed his was to pay-dirt all in a face-paced first quarter that lit up the scoreboard 21-0.
WINDSOR, VT
restorationnewsmedia.com

Firebirds fall in OT to Northern Nash for Big East title

STANHOPE — Turnovers, momentum swings, big plays on both sides of the ball, a capacity crowd, Friday...
restorationnewsmedia.com

Demons blow past Saints to set up county championship vs. Warriors

DUDLEY — The job of the Fike High varsity football team Friday night at Southern Wayne was don't get...
restorationnewsmedia.com

Warriors blank West Johnston to win Quad County crown

BENSON — Hunt High celebrated its first varsity football conference championship since 2013 with a 2...
restorationnewsmedia.com

One step closer for Lady Knights

Every match is one set at a time for the Greenfield Lady Knights as they swept Charlotte Victory Chr...
FOX2now.com

Pattonville gets senior night win over Hazelwood East

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo-The Hazelwood East Spartans traveled to Maryland Heights Friday night for a featured game in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone where they faced off against the Pattonville Pirates. Pattonville doing business on the ground, including on a 35 yard kick return….On a Spartan fumble, Pirate defender Zion Bradsher...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
restorationnewsmedia.com

Hornets 3-0 for first time after 111-95 victory over Nets

NEW YORK — Miles Bridges had 32 points and nine rebounds, Ish Smith added 11 of his 15 points in the...
restorationnewsmedia.com

Lady Knights advance to NCISAA semis

Host Greenfield School swept doubles play en route to a 7-2 conquest of Cape Fear Christian in the f...
restorationnewsmedia.com

Tough season doesn’t dent Bruins’ spirits

SEVEN SPRINGS — A tough boys soccer season ended with a tough loss for visiting Beddingfield against...
restorationnewsmedia.com

BARTON ROUNDUP: Bulldogs grind out 2-1 victory at LMC

BANNER ELK — Senior midfielder Luis Hernandez Velasco checked in twice Saturday for Barton College g...
WILSON, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Firebirds wrap up strong soccer season

Southern Nash boys soccer finished its regular season with a 1-0 win over Franklinton on Oct. 20. Raul Nunez III scored the game’s lone goal, with a an assist from Johnny Robles, and Alex Benitez recorded a six-save shutout in net. Southern Nash broke its single-season program win record this...
SOCCER

