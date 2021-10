The hype and runaway record breaking success of Netflix K-drama Squid Game hasn’t even died down yet and the streaming platform this Friday dropped the next of it’s original series produced dramas. My Name (Undercover or Nemesis) starring Han So Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun, and Park Hee Soon released all episodes on October 15th, and other than Jeon Ji Hyun in the prequel one-episode Kingdom: Ashin of the North, I believe Han So Hee is the first K-actress to headline a Netflix produced drama. That’s an amazing achievement and great timing also on her side with My Name releasing just after Squid Game, it can only buoy the interest what with SG elevating K-dramas as a whole with the broader International Audience. My Name is a gritty revenge thriller that’s if Infernal Affairs was not a mutual swap but just a one way swap, with Han So Hee playing a member of a crime organization who goes undercover as a cop to find her father’s killer. Ahn Bo Hyun will also join a small group of K-stars who have a currently airing K-drama on television at the same time as a Netflix premiere. I’m waiting to see what the reviews are but the drama looks great from all the previews if this genre if your cup of tea.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO