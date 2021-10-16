CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emanuel Navarrete retains title via unanimous decision in brutal fight vs. Joet Gonzalez

By Michael Rothstein
ESPN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmanuel Navarrete's face looked clean, like he'd just completed a strenuous run. Across the ring, the face of Joet Gonzalez looked like it was going through what both men were actually doing Friday night -- fighting for the WBO featherweight championship. While Navarrete successfully defended his featherweight title with...

www.espn.com

