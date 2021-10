The Super 32 Championship belt is on the line this weekend, exclusively on FloWrestling. High school All-Americans and state podium winners look to assert their dominance over the preseason field and take the first steps towards achieving their season goals. Future NCAA Champions and World Team Members are born here. West coast wrestling is in full force with some exciting preseason action at the USAW Western States Preseason Championships and the Hawaii Kick Start Scramble. All are live on FloWrestling, October 22nd through 24th. Here is your weekly watch guide, presented by Adidas.

