No Big Green women qualified for the Super Regional tournament, but the men have a chance to qualify when they play in their tournament next week. Four players from the women’s varsity tennis team competed in the annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association Northeast Regional Championship tournament at Army West Point from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3. Although the Big Green women did not qualify for Super Regionals, the men have a chance to do so when they play in their ITA Regional tournament at the University of Pennsylvania from Oct. 15 to 19.

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO