CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Social Horror Game “Deceit” Kicks Of Spooktacular Halloween Event

rue-morgue.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe devious and macabre world of Deceit is now even creepier with today’s free Halloween update. First released in early 2017 and downloaded by over 13 million players, Deceit continues to receive a steady flow of content updates and improvements from developer World Makers, including the recent introduction of an entirely...

rue-morgue.com

Comments / 0

Related
pockettactics.com

Pokémon Go Halloween Mischief – a spooktacular event

Spooky season is well and truly underway, and Niantic is keen to get all trainers in on the action in Pokémon Go, with several events celebrating the most frightening time of year, Halloween. As detailed in a blog post, Pokémon Go Halloween Mischief is continuing the season of mischief storyline, which centres on mythical Pokémon Hoopa. If you complete all special research this season, you get access to a special event that revolves around the mysterious creature.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

7 Horror Video Games to Play in the Dark This Halloween

Once again, it is officially October! And with the month’s arrival comes changing leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and all things spooky and spine-tingling. That means there’s no better time of the year for scaring yourself silly with some great horror games. It's time to turn down the lights, huddle under the blankets, and hope your clammy hands can still hold a controller after a few jumpscares. Without further ado, here are 7 horror games to help get you into the spirit of the spooky season.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

ArcheAge and RIFT kick off their respective Halloween events

There’s plenty of Halloween fun to be had in Gamigo’s other MMORPGs. For example, both ArcheAge and RIFT are kicking off their own returning seasonal events. In ArcheAge, players can hop into Hallowtide between now and November 4th, earning themselves Hallowtide Festival Tokens from completing daily quests, participating in the Two Crowns Arena at certain times, and performing other tasks. These Tokens can then be spent on outfits, jack-o-lanterns, housing decor from previous events.
VIDEO GAMES
rue-morgue.com

Funimation Has 13 Anime Horror Favorites On Offer for Spooky Season

— Mieruko-chan (Horror, Comedy, Supernatural) – She can see dead people…she just chooses to ignore them. That’s Miko’s plan, anyway, but it doesn’t seem to be working for her in this love letter to the horror genre that will send shivers down your spine—and occasionally tickle your funny bone. (Streaming now in Japanese with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles)
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deceit#Classic Horror Films#When The Lights Go Out#Social Horror Game#World Makers#Cryengine#Labyrinth#Normal Tokens
Destructoid

Binge on horror games with the PlayStation Store Halloween sale

The PlayStation Store Halloween sale is back for 2021, and it’s got around 330 games to peruse, many of which are horror-themed. There’s some fantastic titles spread across PS4 and PS5. I know it’s getting pretty late in the month, but if you’re still going all out for October, it’s worth a serious look. The deals are sticking around through November 3.
VIDEO GAMES
Reading Eagle

Rodeo’s Halloween Spooktacular: Interview with ‘Night of the Living Dead’ classic horror film actress

Judith O’ Dea can remember when she was 5 years old sitting on the stoop of her great grandmother’s house back in Ohio. She’d walk and sing and pretend that she was already on the stage. Very early in life O’Dea was interested in acting and she would go on to appear in multiple films, be on television and radio, and act on stage. Probably best known for playing the role of “Barbra” in George A. Romero’s 1968 classic horror film “Night of the Living Dead,” O’Dea has also enjoyed success in a second career with her own business communications company.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Best Nintendo Switch Horror Games To Play Ahead Of Halloween

The Nintendo Switch has earned praise over the years for being a perfect bridge between handheld gaming and a more traditional home console experience. It's also the best console for ensuring that you'll never get a good night's sleep, as not even the usually impregnable fortress of your bedsheets can save you from the monsters contained within that console once a few horror games have been downloaded. With the recent release of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model also visually amplifying those handheld terrors and Halloween around the corner, now's a great time to look at the games that are worth having on that device in the spookiest of all months.
VIDEO GAMES
rue-morgue.com

Double Eyelid Premieres Spooky AC/DC Cover Just In Time for Halloween

Canadian goth/darkwave project Double Eyelid is releasing a version of AC/DC’s ‘Night Prowler’ as a one-off single for Hallowe’en on October 22, 2021. With lyrics that provide a first-person narration from the perspective of a murderer, ‘Night Prowler’ was a ‘deep cut’ on its release in 1979, but became the cause of controversy for AC/DC some 6 years later due to tabloid claims that serial killer Richard Ramirez (coincidentally known as the ‘Night Stalker’) considered it his theme song. Double Eyelid’s take on the track for 2021 is a glammed-up version with slinky industrial underpinnings – think ‘Aladdin Sane’ period Bowie with a drum machine. Bon Scott’s rough and ready street punk has been left behind in the 80s – this ‘Night Prowler’ is an oversexed vampire who kills with style.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Halloween
scetv.org

A Spooktacular South Carolina Quiz! - Halloween Trivia Quiz

Cryptids and spirits and witches, oh my! The date of October 31st is Halloween- a time to celebrate the things which run chills up our spines. During the Halloween season, people have used the occasion to tell stories of ghosts, legends and unexplainable events. Each state has its share of such tales, and the Palmetto State is no exception! To commemorate the holiday, this week’s Walter Edgar SC Quiz will test your knowledge on some of South Carolina’s more creepy history. So turn off the lights, light a Jack-O-Lantern, and find out how much you know via the quiz below!
POLITICS
Footwear News

‘Squid Game’ & These Other Halloween Costume Are the Most Popular on Instagram

It’s no surprise, really, that Netflix’s new hit series “Squid Game” is already inspiring plenty of Halloween costumes. Fans are already taking to Instagram to show off their costumes inspired by the South Korean dystopian drama, which focuses on hundreds of desperate contestants competing in a mysterious game with deadly stakes. Over the course of the show, the contestants are dressed in simple looks consisting of retro teal tracksuits featuring white accents paired with simple white slip-on shoes. As a result, white Vans and tracksuits have been trending. People have also been searching for white numbered tees and red boiler suits that are also worn throughout the series. A new study by fashion retailer New Look found “Squid Game costumes” in the top 10 for most-Instagrammed Halloween looks, with over 2,000 hashtags already. Other popular Halloween costume hashtags on Instagram include: “Clueless,” “Jessica Rabbit,” “Harry Potter” and “Beetle Juice.” While the series only made its debut on Sept. 17, the thriller has quickly become a global phenomenon. In fact, Netflix revealed in a letter to its investors that “Squid Game” is now the No. 1 program in 94 countries and its most popular show ever.
TV & VIDEOS
WATE

Three last-minute Halloween costume ideas that won’t look last minute

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best last-minute Halloween costume ideas? Halloween is a great excuse for people of all ages to get dressed up, watch scary movies and eat way too much candy. The popular holiday is right around the corner, and if you haven’t thought of a costume […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
WGN Radio

Best funny Halloween costume for adults

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which funny Halloween costume for adults is best? There are many ways to approach a funny Halloween costume. You can play it subtle and go for quiet chuckles or shock everyone with a zany outfit that grabs your attention. Depending on the event, it may be […]
LIFESTYLE
rue-morgue.com

“DARK NIGHT OF THE SCARECROW” celebrates its (exact) 40th anniversary this Sunday on Midnight Pulp!

The TV movie that terrified a generation is coming back. DARK NIGHT OF THE SCARECROW, directed by author/filmmaker Frank De Felitta (AUDREY ROSE, THE ENTITY), first aired on CBS on October 24, 1981, and it will be airing on Midnight Pulp’s linear channel this Sunday, October 24 at both 9 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. PT. Written by J.D. Feigelson and starring Charles Durning, Larry Drake (DARKMAN), Tonya Crowe, Jocelyn Brando and Lane Smith, the movie is set in a small Southern town where a mentally challenged man, Bubba (Drake), is falsely accused of attacking a young girl and killed by a mob. Soon, a scarecrow appears to take revenge on those responsible for Bubba’s death. The free linear Midnight Pulp channel is available on Samsung TV Plus (Channel 1445), The Roku Channel, Plex, Stirr (Channel 226) and on the Midnight Pulp app, which can be downloaded here. You can also check out the channel’s official website.
TV & VIDEOS
rue-morgue.com

Outrageous new trailer arrives for “CHUCK STEEL: NIGHT OF THE TRAMPIRES”

It’s not a red-band…but it should be. CHUCK STEEL: NIGHT OF THE TRAMPIRES is an over-the-top stop-motion action/horror homage/parody that assaults pretty much every notion of good taste–and is hilarious doing it. Opening in UK theaters exclusively October 29, it was written and directed by Mike Mort and features the voices of Mort, Jennifer Saunders, Paul Whitehouse and others. The synopsis: “It’s not 1985 anymore…it’s 1986, and Chuck Steel is ‘the best God damn cop on the force.’ But even this maverick, renegade, loose-cannon, lone wolf, cop on the edge, who doesn’t play by the rules, has his work cut out when he discovers an evil is about to descend on the city of Los Angeles: the scourge of the TRAMPIRES–mutant hybrids of vampire and tramp!”
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

“FEAST” your eyes on a new trailer and poster for IFC Midnight’s chiller

The distributor is bringing you folk horror for Thanksgiving. THE FEAST, directed by Lee Haven Jones from a script by Roger Williams (who also produced), is coming to select theaters and VOD/digital platforms November 19. Annes Elwy, Lisa Palfrey, Caroline Berry, Steffan Cennydd and Sion Alun Davies star; the synopsis: “Filmed in Welsh, the picture follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. The assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper.” See our review of THE FEAST here. https://rue-morgue.com/sxsw-21-movie-review-the-feast-satisfies-an-appetite-for-folk-horror/
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy