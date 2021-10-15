Evaluating Association of Maternal Nutritional Status With Neonatal Birth Weight in Term Pregnancies: A Cross-Sectional Study With Unexpected Outcomes

Sci Rep. 2021 Oct 13;11(1):20346. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-99631-z. High levels of sedentary behaviour are associated with poor health outcomes in people with multiple sclerosis (MS). Identifying modifiable correlates of sedentary behaviour for people with MS is essential to design effective intervention strategies to minimise sedentary time. This study aimed to quantify patterns and identify correlates of sedentary behaviour among adults with MS. Fatigue, self-efficacy, walking capability, the physical and psychological impact of MS, health-related quality of life, and participation and autonomy were assessed by questionnaire. Participants wore an activPAL monitor. Total (min/day), prolonged bouts (≥ 30 min) and breaks in sedentary time were calculated. Associations were examined using regression analysis adjusted for demographic and clinical confounders. Fifty-six adults with MS participated (mean ± SD age: 57.0 ± 9.25 years; 66% female). Self-efficacy for control over MS was associated with sedentary time (β = 0.16, 95% CI 0.01, 0.30). Self-efficacy in function maintenance (β = 0.02, 95% CI 0.00, 0.04), health-related quality of life (EuroQol-5D) (β = 31.60, 95% CI 7.25, 55.96), and the autonomy indoors subscale of the Impact on Participation and Autonomy Questionnaire (β = – 5.11, 95% CI – 9.74, – 0.485) were associated with breaks in sedentary time. Future studies should consider self-efficacy, health-related quality of life and participation and autonomy as potential components of interventions to reduce sedentary behaviour.
