The Allen County Lady Red Devils came into Saturday’s matchup with Central Community College on a mission to extend their two-game winning streak. The Devils came out on a warpath, getting into scoring position but couldn’t get in the net until Kansas-native Maci Beachler beat the Central goal-keeper at the 15:00 mark in the first half. A rare own goal off a corner kick helped ACC extend their lead to 2-0 before the whistle blew a the end of the first half.

12 DAYS AGO