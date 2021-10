VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The nationally first-ranked Jamestown Jimmies proved their ranking Monday night with a dominant victory in three straight sets by a score of 25-4, 25-19, 25-14. The Jimmies set the tone early and never let the Vikings get their packed crowd at Graichen Gymnasium into the game in the first set. Everyone got in on action for the Jimmies as senior Corina Huff, freshman Aleah Zieske, and junior Kalli Hegerle all got three kills apiece.

