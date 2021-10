With the beginning of the swim & dive season quickly approaching, some of NC State’s best student athletes are set to begin competing for the Wolfpack again this month. Fresh off of an incredible second-place finish at NCAAs, the women appear stronger than ever thanks to the return of some star swimmers. And despite the men’s underwhelming NCAA finish, this year’s batch of recruits possibly marks the best class of freshmen NC State has ever seen.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 12 DAYS AGO