Limit Nick Nash to less than 30 yards rushing (on non-sacks) A fast, aggressive defense, which the SDSU Aztecs have, typically flies after the quarterback on passing plays to bring him down for a sack. This aggressive pursuit can often put the defense in a precarious position, losing contain by opening lanes for the quarterback either up the middle or off the edge. After coming in to replace an injured Starkel in last year’s matchup, Nash broke contain numerous times, rushed for 53 yards, and connected with several receivers down the field while outside the pocket.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO