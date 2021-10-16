CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parsons, KS

City to discuss noise ordinance

Parsons Sun
 9 days ago

Parsons city commissioners Monday will consider an amendment to the city...

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Baldwin was 'practicing' with gun when it went off, warrant says

Witnesses said actor Alec Baldwin was "practicing" with a gun when it went off before filming started on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico, according to new information released Sunday in search warrants. The new information includes previously unreported statements from director Joel Souza and cameraman Reid Russell. Souza,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Parsons, KS
Parsons, KS
Government
CBS News

Gottlieb says kids could start getting COVID-19 vaccine as soon November 4-5

Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb predicted Sunday on "Face the Nation" that the Biden administration could begin rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for children as soon as November 4, right after a Centers for Disease Control panel will decide whether to grant emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Fire breaks out on cargo ship off Canada, expelling toxic gas

An emergency zone was declared around a blazing cargo ship off western Canada after containers carrying more than 50 tons of a dangerous chemical caught fire. Sixteen crew members were evacuated from the MV Zim Kingston off Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement late Saturday. Five crew members had remained onboard to fight the fire, it said.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy