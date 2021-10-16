CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

IS claims responsibility after 47 killed in Afghan mosque attack

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42u3E4_0cT4cSPP00
World News

The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed 47 people and wounded scores more.

In a statement posted on social media, IS said two of the group’s members shot and killed security guards manning the entrance of the Fatimiya mosque in Kandahar province.

One detonated his explosives at the entrance of the mosque and the other inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZGdz_0cT4cSPP00
An Afghan man inspects the inside of a mosque following the attack (Sidiqullah Khan/AP) (AP)

IS’s news agency Amaq in a statement gave the names of the attackers as Anas al-Khurasani and Abu Ali al-Baluchi, both Afghan nationals.

The attack came a week after a bombing claimed by the local Islamic State affiliate killed 46 people at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan, raising fears that IS — an enemy of both the Taliban and the West — is expanding its foothold in Afghanistan.

Friday’s attack was the deadliest to strike Afghanistan since the dramatic US exit from the country, which allowed the Taliban to seize control of the Afghan capital.

It was also the first major attack by the group in the country’s south.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sboA5_0cT4cSPP00
People clear up following the attack (Sidiqullah Khan/AP) (AP)

IS carries out frequent attacks in its eastern stronghold but recently has shown signs of expansion, with attacks in the north and Kabul.

The attacks have brought into question the Taliban’s ability to counter the growing IS threat.

The Taliban have pledged to restore peace and security after decades of war and have also given the US assurances that they will not allow the country to be used as a base for launching extremist attacks on other countries.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosque#Taliban#Attackers#The Afghan#Islamic State#Shiite
Country
Afghanistan
Public Safety
