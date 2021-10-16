CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panel sends 3 names for district judge to governor

Parsons Sun
 9 days ago

The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of...

www.parsonssun.com

San Marcos Daily Record

District judge appointed to state commission

District Court Judge Gary L. Steel — 274th District — has been appointed to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct by the Supreme Court of Texas. The State Commission on Judicial Conduct is a 13-member body that investigates alleged violations of judicial misconduct or incapacity. According to the Commission’s website,...
POLITICS
WIBW

Magistrate judge chosen to fill district judge vacancy in 8th Judicial District

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 8th Judicial District magistrate judge has been chosen to fill a district judge vacancy in the same district. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, Oct. 15, she appointed Magistrate Judge Keith Collett, of Chapman, to the vacancy in the 8th Judicial District created by the retirement of Judge Steven Hornbaker.
TOPEKA, KS
Fort Morgan Times

Judicial nominating committee to consider applicants for district judge

The Thirteenth Judicial District Nominating Commission will be considering applicants to fill the vacancy on the bench created by the retirement of the Honorable Michael K. Singer. The vacancy will occur on Jan. 1, 2022. The nominating committee will meet Nov. 16 via videoconference to interview and select nominees for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
JC Post

New 8th Judicial District Judge is selected

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The previous Marion Co. Attorney has been chosen by Governor Laura Kelly as the 8th Judicial District’s new judge. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said on Friday, Oct. 15, that she has appointed Susan Robson, of Marion, to the 8th Judicial District vacancy in Marion Co. which was created by the retirement of Chief Judge Michael Powers.
MARION COUNTY, KS
Derrick

Missouri governor urged to appoint cybersecurity panel

Three months after creation of a commission to identify cybersecurity risks in state government, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has yet to appoint any members. A state lawmaker said Friday that vulnerabilities exposed on a state website prove the need for just such a panel of experts. Democratic state Rep. Ashley...
MISSOURI STATE
The Manhattan Mercury

Kansas governor under fire for not sending aid to Texas, Arizona

(The Center Square) – At a border summit event in Mission, Texas, last week, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said it “would have been nice” if Democratic governors visited Texas to see for themselves the crisis at the southern border. The Democratic governor Kansas has been under fire by state lawmakers for not doing so, even after it was revealed that national guard troops from her state were at the border but not because of an order she gave.
KANSAS STATE
York Dispatch Online

Tom Harteis for district judge in York City

Firstly, I want to say thank you to those who voted for and supported my run for York City Council. There is much work that needs completed, and I will continue to be a partner in that labor of love. On Nov. 2, there will be two contested races in...
YORK, PA
Bryan College Station Eagle

David Hilburn named 361st District Court judge

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday appointed College Station attorney David Hilburn to serve as the judge of the 361st State District Court in Brazos County. Hilburn has more than 20 years of experience practicing law and previously served as president of the Brazos County Bar Association. He is chairman...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Wicked Local

Wrentham administrator reappointed to governor’s advisory panel

WRENTHAM — Town Administrator Kevin Sweet was recently reappointed to a fifth term on the Governor’s Local Government Advisory Commission. The Massachusetts Local Government Advisory Commission (LGAC) analyzes proposed legislation affecting cities and towns, acts as an advocate for the interests of local governments and advises state officials on their needs.
WRENTHAM, MA
KPVI Newschannel 6

City Judge Breuner applies for district court job

For the second time in just over a year, Belgrade City Judge Andrew Breuner has applied to become a Gallatin County District Court judge. Breuner, who has presided over the City Court since 2015, is one of four candidates for the district court judge position recently approved by the Legislature. Gallatin County, the 18th Judicial District, now has three district court judges who oversee all civil and felony criminal cases filed in the county. The courts also have a standing master who handles family law cases. The last new district court judge position was added in 2007, when the county had a population of roughly 27,000 fewer people than it now does.
POLITICS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Tarrant prosecutor named judge to 48th District Court, replacing retiring David Evans

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Chris Taylor, a Tarrant County assistant criminal district attorney, to serve as the 13th judge for the 48th District Court. Taylor, 39, will replace retiring Judge David Evans, who has been the court’s judge since December 2003, according to a news release by Sharen Wilson, Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney, on Thursday.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WTOP

3-judge panel appointed to decide Virginia election dispute

A federal judge on Wednesday appointed a three-judge panel to hear arguments on whether candidates who win election this year to Virginia’s House of Delegates should be forced to run again next year. All 100 seats in the House are up for election in November; delegates typically run for a...
Colorado Newsline

Redistricting panel sends state House, Senate maps to Supreme Court for review

Colorado’s first-ever Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission voted this week to send final plans for new General Assembly districts to the state Supreme Court for review. The commission voted unanimously on Tuesday night to approve a new district map for the Colorado Senate, one day after approving a plan for the state House of Representatives on […] The post Redistricting panel sends state House, Senate maps to Supreme Court for review appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Parsons Sun

Judge denies restraining order, writ

A senior judge assigned to review a recall petition has denied requests that could have stopped the recall process against Labette County Commissioner Brian Kinzie. Kinzie will appeal the ruling. Kinzie filed a request for a judge to review the recall petition that’s seeking his ouster and the steps used...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
flarecord.com

Judicial panel calls for expansion of appellate court districts in Florida

Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady and his fellow justices will review the proposal to expand appellate districts. | Stock photo. A judicial panel has recommended expanding the number of appellate court districts in Florida from five to six as a way to improve public perceptions of the judiciary and encourage more diversity on the bench.
FLORIDA STATE

