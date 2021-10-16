Panel sends 3 names for district judge to governor

For the second time in just over a year, Belgrade City Judge Andrew Breuner has applied to become a Gallatin County District Court judge. Breuner, who has presided over the City Court since 2015, is one of four candidates for the district court judge position recently approved by the Legislature. Gallatin County, the 18th Judicial District, now has three district court judges who oversee all civil and felony criminal cases filed in the county. The courts also have a standing master who handles family law cases. The last new district court judge position was added in 2007, when the county had a population of roughly 27,000 fewer people than it now does.

