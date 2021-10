There's nothing that compares to hearing a song for the first time and feeling it completely embrace your soul. R&B artist The Nileram has mastered the formula to create that out-of-body experience through every track she puts out. With sultry rhythms and flavorful choruses, the artist serves up hits that linger on your tongue. It all stems from The Nileram's unapologetic approach to music and her commitment to pleasure that she made after surviving outbreaks of different autoimmune diseases. Recognizing her authentic exceptionalism, she made a vow to become the best there is, and she has been sticking true to it by leveling up her music catalog. From hits like "COFFEE" and "WIN," the musician has built a solid following of over 42K listeners on streaming platforms, proving that The Nileram is here to become a star.

